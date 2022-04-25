Viola Davis gets “undressed” with Oprah Winfrey in Netflix special | Television | Entertainment

In 2017 he won an Oscar for Fences, a powerful interpretation of Rose, an African-American wife who fights against all odds to keep her family together and not lose her own identity. Viola Davis is the first black actress to win the triple crown of acting (Oscar, Emmy and Tony), among other awards, to become one of the best actresses in Hollywood, to the point that she is called “the black Meryl Streep”. ”.

In a recent special released on Netflix entitled Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Eventthe actress is “undressed” with Oprah, regarding the release of Viola’s memoirs that bear the name finding me. For the first time, Davis shares memories of her childhood marked by unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and all the things that caused her pain. She reveals how to give up hope that the past could be different and that it has now brought her peace, forgiveness, and a sense of self. She also explains how she lived her loves in her life and what she needed to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.

The interview of both celebrities is emotional, moving and motivational. It takes place on the porch of Winfrey’s Maui house. In the conversation Davis uncovers her heart and talks to her about her difficult childhood, her journey to the theater, her film career and finding happiness acknowledging the difficulties that come with it.

These memories managed to capture them during the pandemic when Viola took up the pen while having an existential crisis. She had reached the epitome of fame with the popular series How to get away with it? (How to Get Away with Murder) and groundbreaking performances in movies like Crossing stories (2011), Widows (2018), the mother of the blues (2020) to name a few.

She had always imagined that she would be the happiest after all the awards and fame, but little by little she realized that it was the opposite. She found imposters in her life in the form of friends, some of whom also overstepped her bounds. She felt that she was being commodified and that there was a constant pressure of unseen responsibilities. From then on she embarked on the journey of finding out what her home meant to her. She decided to go back to her roots, to her purest self, and believed that by remembering and retelling her story, she would give it another chance.

Winfrey admits that she believed she had lived in poverty until she read Viola Davis’ memoirs. There were days in Davis’s childhood when her family had no food, there was a shortage of water and her apartment was infested with rats. She grew up in Rhode Island, and in that cold and snow, there were days when they would spend their lives in complete misery. There is a particular case that touches the heart. Viola mentioned that even though she knew the importance of doing her laundry, her circumstances were not permissible. The cold would leave the clothes wet, and not washing them would make them smell bad (“Yes, it smelled bad, but she didn’t know how to avoid it”). There was no better way to deal with the problem.

Photo: Amazon.

She remembered how the rats chewed on her doll’s face, made of hard plastic. They covered their ears and heads at night, fearing the rats that ruled their space. They made her feel that she was ugly since her adolescence, she suffered from harassment at that stage of her life. It was not only poverty that had affected her life, but also the physical violence that she witnessed in her home between her parents. She though she later forgave her father, as she tried to understand him, and he also showed her affection. Forgiving the man who showed violence wasn’t easy, but that’s something she learned over time.

There were people in Viola’s life who were the reason why she found a light to guide her in her beginnings when she wanted to study theater, but she still didn’t feel ready, she was unmotivated. She remembered her school’s assistant principal, Ann Prosser, who, upon learning of her situation, couldn’t hold back her tears. She used to give her daughter’s clothes to Viola.

Davis comments in the interview that it is compassion and empathy that can kill shame, and that’s what he learned from his interaction with Prosser. Viola had always loved acting and she described her work as a way of showing people her true self. This is a brilliant way to define the responsibility of an actor. She wanted people watching her to feel like the person they thought the actor was playing and not treat her like another movie or television character detached from the reality of the audience.

During the interview, Viola Davis (left) recalled how the rats chewed on her doll’s face, which was made of hard plastic. Photo: Netflix

Viola Davis (56 years old) says she has found immense joy in being the mother of her adopted daughter Genesis, along with her husband, Julius Tennon. Her motherhood taught her to live for something bigger than herself. By raising her daughter, she feels that she has been able to heal herself, as only children can have such pure love. Viola now lives to have her share of peace and joy from her; she wants to be happy, she stresses her.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of Winfrey’s home, the interview is simple in format but powerful in content. Viola Davis’s journey from a poor girl molested by men on the road calling her black and ugly to the pinnacle of success and brilliance is truly inspiring. Her memoirs document parts of her life that were unknown to most and had strongly impacted Viola. It is the difficulties and complexity of her childhood situation that, in their own way, taught her to be the woman she is today.

This 48-minute Netflix special is a motivational watch, where the discussion transcends superficiality and delves into finding the meaning of happiness, home, and life.