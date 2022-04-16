Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson & Michelle Pfeiffer On The Challenge Of Playing Political Icons In ‘The First Lady’

“It’s just a challenge,” says Viola Davis of why she’s so drawn to playing real-life characters in places of entirely fictional creations. “A challenge that brings you back to work, brings you back to your process, scares the hell out of you and reminds you why you wanted to be an actor. It’s not about failure or success, it’s about doing it to remind yourself that you can be brave.”

Davis premieres another installment of that bravery on April 17 when Showtime presents his new series. The First Lady. Created by Aaron Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier, the series features Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in interwoven stories that removed the roof of the White House to reveal a more intimate and dramatic look at what happened during the respective administrations.

Showtime revealed the first look at The First Lady on Thursday night during a star-studded premiere at the DGA Theater in West Hollywood, which featured the three leads alongside their co-stars Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, OT Fagbenle, Judy Greer, Saniyya Sidney, Jayme Lawson, Kate Burton, Kathleen Garrett, Gloria Reuben (who arrived with Aaron Sorkin), Kristine Froseth, Shannon Purser, Regina Taylor, Derek Cecil, and others.

Before the screening, Cooley traced the project’s roots back to his novel, Four Seats: A Supreme Court Thriller. “One of the main characters is a first lady who helps select Supreme Court nominees because she has legal backgrounds like Mrs. Obama and Hillary Clinton. Researching that character is what got me thinking about the first ladies,” explained the writer, who spent years working for the late filmmaker Joel Schumacher. “Then I saw Mrs. Clinton run for president, and I thought even more about creating a show about first ladies, thinking maybe one day we’ll have a season about her. That’s how long this has taken (six years from looking at a blank page to today) and most [shows] I never got here, so I feel blessed.”

Ditto for Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman, who also felt blessed, if not a little nervous. “I just want everyone to love the show,” she said with a smile, before talking about how, after a long career as a movie producer, she was excited to get a prestige series off the ground. “I managed to make a change from just producing a showrunning and writing. It’s exciting for me, but that’s also why I’m more nervous than usual. I was saying in the car, ‘God, I’ve done this 30 times or more. Why am I so nervous? But it’s the showrunning part, the writing.”

On writing, Schulman detailed why the first season focuses on three separate stories through Obama, Ford and Roosevelt. “We started with the topic of voice. What does it take to be heard? What is voice sublimation? What does it mean to have a voice as a woman? That seemed like the natural place to start a series about first ladies,” she explained.

When it was time for Pfeiffer to begin to sink into his role, he told him THR who went into the files. “I read all the books that were written about her. I read all the books she wrote. There were a lot of interviews that she had done, speeches that she had given and I looked at everything. She had many resource materials. I then worked with the dialect coach to capture her speech pattern, which was challenging because she’s a mix of two different regions,” said the actress, who arrived with her husband David E. Kelley. “I, like most people, didn’t know much about Betty Ford, probably because [Gerald Ford] He wasn’t in the White House that long. But change a lot in such a short time.

Pfeiffer detailed Ford’s accomplishments, including raising awareness of breast cancer (after her own battle), addiction, women’s reproductive health, mental illness, and more. “She saved hundreds of miles of lives,” she said.

To Anderson, he told THR who also did a deep dive, a process that mirrored others she’s done to play political icons like Margaret Thatcher in the crown, a role that earned him an Emmy. “For me, what I’ve enjoyed and what seems to work is starting at the beginning to really understand who they are from the moment they’re on this planet,” Anderson explained. “And then learn as much, watch as much, listen as much as possible. There’s a certain point where you have to let it go, and just hope it’s still there for you to use when you need it in scenes.”

Davis had the benefit of playing a real-life icon who still exists, and while he has said he had limited time with Obama on the phone as part of his preparation for the series, he declined to discuss the nature of those chats. What Davis would offer is how she feels about Obama now after walking in his shoes.

“I feel very protective of her,” said the Oscar- and Tony-winning talent who executive produced alongside her husband Julius Tennon, Bier, Cooley, Andrew Wang, Pavlina Hatoupis, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan. “I don’t know if that’s always the case with people who play other people, but a big part of that is, for me, because we’re both black women. It’s very rare for black women to be portrayed at this level, so I felt very protective of everything she is.”

Showtime CEO David Nevins and the network’s Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming Amy Israel pose with series star Gillian Anderson, showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, star and executive producer Viola Davis , star Michelle Pfeiffer and Showtime president Jana Winograde. Summing up the experience, Bier explained, “Doing this show has made me very optimistic about America because no matter what happens, history always goes back to the right place.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/

Series creator Aaron Cooley poses on the carpet.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/

Viola Davis, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and OT Fagbenle catch up in the series premiere that finds them teaming up to play the Obama family with Davis as Michelle, Fagbenle as Barack, Sidney as Sasha and Underwood as Malia.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/

Gloria Reuben and Aaron Sorkin paired up at the premiere. Ruben plays Valerie Jarrett.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/

Casting directors Sarah Finn and Krista Husar attend the premiere of the series they worked on, between guiding such big Marvel projects as Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness Y moon knightAmong many others.

Alberto E. Rodríguez /)