Viola Davis highlights the importance of a black woman leading a blockbuster

The American actress Viola Davis highlighted on Monday the importance of a black woman being the protagonist of a successful film at the box office, at a press conference she gave in Rio de Janeiro to promote the release of the film in Brazil. The Woman King.

“It’s important for a black woman to know that she can lead a blockbuster without needing a white or male lead,” said the actress and producer, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for fences.

According to specialized portals, the historical film starring Viola led the box office in the United States last weekend, the first after its premiere.

The Woman Kingthe story based on true events of a regiment of women in Africa at the beginning of the 19th century, was directed by the American Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars, in addition to Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim.

The action is located in 1823 and focuses on the agojies, a regiment of women formed in the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin) to protect it from its neighbors and the European powers, mainly Portuguese, who were looking for slaves in the heart of Africa.

Davis stressed that “some of the great movies and the productions of the great filmmakers do not have a black presence.”

“And I’m not just talking about the physical presence of blacks. Our power, our beauty and our differences are not represented in the big movies. What remains is the feeling that we are invisible,” she stated.

The African-American with the most Oscar nominations stated that, in her 33-year career, it is the first time she has played a character in which she recognized herself.

“I spent 10 years of my life studying acting and played classic characters my whole life. I never felt represented. And now, suddenly, I felt in my world. I was able to find all the facets of Viola and understand the complexity of being a black woman,” she stated.

“Actresses like Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore are recognized as good because they’ve earned opportunities to show that they’re good, which doesn’t happen a lot with black actresses. It doesn’t matter if I’m not blonde, I have value and I want characters that show that,” she stated.

According to Davis, The Woman King has all the conditions to help black women feel valued. “This is our chance to be seen,” she said.

Davis chose Brazil as one of the first countries outside the United States that he visits to promote the film because it is the nation with the second largest number of Afro-descendants in the world and with historical social and racial differences.

The actress took advantage of the visit to Brazil to visit places like the Valongo pier, an old port in Rio de Janeiro that received nearly a million slaves, the largest number in all of America, and of which only one archaeological excavation site remains.

He also visited the headquarters of the Mangueira samba school, which has dedicated several of its parades in recent carnivals to the fight against racism.