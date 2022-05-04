Viola Davis in talks with HBO Max for an Amanda Waller series

Viola Davis debuted in the DC Extended Universe as Amanda Waller in 2016 and has since returned several times. She will have her own show!

Viola Davis played Amanda Waller for the first time in suicide squad 2016. Back then we met a cold and calculating bureaucrat who set out to create the team of villains Task Force X who was on a mission to stop the powerful Enchantress, a witch who was even up to the task of taking on the Justice League. Waller convinced the likes of Deadshot and Harley Quinn by promising sentence reductions and controlling them with bombs to their heads.

The character returned in the James Gunn film Suicide Squadwhere he again led the controversial but effective program Task Force X this time with new recruits except for Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and Rik Flagg. However, this time one of her employees rebels against her, hitting her and leaving her unconscious. It seems that cold attitude does not pay well. Amanda Waller returned in two episodes of the show peacemaker where his daughter Leota also appears.

Amanda Waller returns for HBO Max

Now a piece of information highlights that Viola Davis is negotiating her return as Amanda Waller but this time for her own series headed by the actress. James Gunn and herself will act as executive producers. The filmmaker will hand over responsibility for the books to Christal Henry, an experienced writer who participated in Watchmen Y The First. The program focused on the villain? will be broadcast on the streaming platform hbo max.

Viola Davis He has experience leading his own TV series. From 2014 to 2020 she starred in How to Get Away With Murderwhich earned her an Emmy award in 2015. The interpreter was also recognized with an Oscar for her performance in fences and currently personifies Michelle Obama in the series The First Lady.

It seems that the DC Extended Universe will continue to expand with this series that will surely show in greater detail this executive bureaucrat and her tissues in the name of justice. As we saw in the past, her pulse is not trembling and it is to be feared. The program will not have as many comic overtones as those to which we were accustomed peacemakerthe show headed by John Cena and created by James Gunn.