Viola Davis is a family woman: meet her daughter and husband

Viola Davis has certainly made her mark in the Hollywood industry. She plays a cunning college professor with dark motives in How to Get Away with Murder. She put her own spin on former presidential wife Michelle Obama in The First Lady. And now, fans are excited to see her dominate in The Woman King, which opens in theaters on September 16, 2022 (and already has rave reviews).

Viola’s successful career is undeniable, which opens the door to questions about her personal life. When it comes to being a family woman, Viola is married with a daughter. Here’s what everyone should know about her family members.

Viola’s 12-year-old daughter is named Genesis Tennon. She is very supportive of her mother and just showed it by appearing alongside Viola at The Woman King red carpet event.

Viola was photographed with Genesis, and they were all smiles! Viola has also been open about her love for her daughter in the past on social media.

On August 25, 2022, Viola shared a photo of herself with her husband and Genesis. In the lovely family photo, Genesis is sandwiched between her parents forming a heart with their fingers. Viola captioned it, “My loves,” with a couple of red heart emojis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Viola adopted Genesis in 2011.

Viola has been married to her husband, Julius Tennon, since 2003. She discussed the marriage on Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event.

She revealed that she prayed to God for “a great black man” who would fit the mold of the requirements she was seeking. She knelt down at that point and listed all the things that she wanted.

Viola explained, “I said, ‘I want a big black guy from the south who’s probably been married before. He has children [already] because I don’t want any pressure in that department. Someone who may have been an actor who understands the art community. Someone who goes to church and loves God. I said, ‘If you give me that, I’ll start going to church, God. I really will. I am committed to that. And then I said goodbye, as if I were writing a letter.

You got what you prayed for!

Who exactly is Julius? According to The Teal Mango, he works alongside Viola as the founder of a company called JuVee Productions. He is also known as a producer and performer who has been in the game for over 30 successful years. Viola might be a bit better known, but Julius certainly has a career of his own to pursue.

