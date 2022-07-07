Viola Davis is an African warrior in the trailer for The Woman King

Viola Davis makes an incredible transformation in the new trailer for the king womana film in which she plays Nanisca, the leader of a group of warrior women known as the agogé.

The trailer, set to music with ‘My Power‘ from the LP black is king by Beyoncé, shows the protagonist leading the agogé as she prepares to fight for her home. “Her kingdom of hers begins now,” she reads on screen at the beginning of the clip. “We must fight back for our people,” says Nanisca. “There are things worth fighting for.”

Based on real events, the king woman tells the story of General Nanisca and the Amazons who protected the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, training the next generation of warriors who will defend themselves against the invasion of the colonizers. “I offer you a choice: we fight or we die,” he tells his female disciples.

The warriors of the agogé, sometimes called the Amazons of Dahomey, were an army of women who protected the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa (territory that currently belongs to Benin) from the 17th century until its dissolution at the end of the 19th century. His army was known for fearlessly defending his lands from threats near and far.

“the king woman will tell one of the greatest and most overlooked stories of the real world we live in, one in which an army of African women warriors avoided slavery, colonialism and tribal strife to unify a nation,” producer Cathy Schulman said of the film.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of love and basketball Y The old guard, assumed the direction of this production. The cast features other stars like Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Hero Fiennes Tiffin; John Boyega also stars as Ghezo, the King of Dahomey.

the king woman It will hit theaters in September.