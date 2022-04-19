Entertainment

Viola Davis is Michelle Obama in The First Lady and the internet disproves her

In her interpretation of the first lady, Viola has a very particular way of moving her mouth, but precisely for this reason the internet is more than annoyed, well point out that the 56-year-old actress greatly exaggerated facial gestures of Michelle and that the first lady deserved a more “faithful” performance. They call “mouth acting” the fact of exaggerating the lips when acting and now the public says that Viola did this with the character.

“I love Viola Davis so I’m going to pretend this whole episode didn’t happen in her career.”

“Viola could have acted normally and changed the tone of her voice without having to change what was going on with her mouth.”

“This thing that Viola is doing with her mouth is totally unnecessary! I don’t see Michelle when she does it, I just see her teeth! #Thefirstlady.”

