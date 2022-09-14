Viola Davis is not intimidated

TORONTO (EFE).—The premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival of “The Woman King”, starring Viola Davis, opens the pools of Oscar nominations.

“The Woman King”, the epic true story of a women’s regiment in early 19th century Africa, is directed by American director Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim.

The action is set in the year 1823 and focuses on the agojie, a women’s regiment formed in the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin) to protect it from its neighbors and the European powers, mainly the Portuguese, who were looking for slaves in the heart of Africa. .

In past works, such as “The Secret Life of Bees”, “Beyond the Lights” and “The Old Guard”, Prince-Bythewood had already chosen stories of heroism and empowerment of women.

On this occasion, the American director has chosen Viola Davis, who plays the general of the agojie, to put together a story that does not portray Africans as subjected victims, but as individuals worthy of admiration for their actions and achievements.

answer the challenge

Viola Davis, who is the African-American who has received the most Oscar nominations and who won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for her performance in “Fences”, has responded to the challenge with an interpretation that has started the bets on the nominations of the Oscars. Academy Awards.

Faced with the growing buzz of critics about the possibilities of the film in those awards, the American actress is not intimidated: “It feels that it is appropriate,” said Viola in an interview broadcast by the television program ET Canada, when asked about the Oscar.

“I have been modest all my life. I have minimized my power, I have minimized my femininity, I have minimized everything. But this feels right,” said Viola Davis, adding that with the quality of the actors, the direction and the script, the film “deserves the praise.”

Also making its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival is “Butcher’s Crossing”, a western based on the novel of the same title by John Williams, directed by American Gabe Polsky and starring Nicolas Cage, Fred Hechinger and Rachel Keller.

Critics have been surprised by Nicolas Cage’s participation in Polsky’s film as it is the first western in the actor’s long career, in part because Nicolas Cage has wandered in recent years through an innumerable list of low-budget films and worst consideration.

Even so, the actor, who this year already premiered “The Unbereable Weight of Massive Talent”, in which he gives life to a character that is a fictional version of himself, has managed to become a cult artist who in “Butcher’s Crossing ” again wins the applause of the viewer and critics.

In the film, the “wild” Cage plays a bison hunter who lures a young man with no business experience, played by Fred Hechinger, into an ambitious adventure across the western United States.