Viola Davis is “The Woman King”

Inspired by true events, “The Woman King” opens in theaters this September 29 and chronicles the epic journey of General Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, as she leads the next generation of warriors from the Kingdom of Dahomey, in West Africa.

Known in the Fon language as Agojie, “The Woman King” tells how this all-female military regiment, which established Dahomey’s supremacy over neighboring kingdoms during the 17th to 19th centuries, was named by Europeans as Amazons for their skills.

The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”) and with a script by Dana Stevens, takes up historical events and documented names of Agojie women, although their characters are fictitious, such as Nanisca (Viola Davis), and her daughter Nawi (Thuso Mbedu).

The exception is the character of King Ghezo, played by John Boyega, who, according to historical records, reigned in Dahomey from 1818 to 1858, marking the beginning of a time of economic prosperity and political strength in the current country of Benin. under the leadership of Ghezo.

Another character to highlight is Izogie, played by Lashana Lynch, who appeared in “Captain Marvel”, “No Time to Die” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, “La Mujer Rey” received positive reviews for its story, cast and action choreography. On the Rotten Tomatoes website, 94% of critic reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7.8/10, and an audience score of 99%.

