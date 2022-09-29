Viola Davis is “The Woman King”
Inspired by true events, “The Woman King” opens in theaters this September 29 and chronicles the epic journey of General Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, as she leads the next generation of warriors from the Kingdom of Dahomey, in West Africa.
Known in the Fon language as Agojie, “The Woman King” tells how this all-female military regiment, which established Dahomey’s supremacy over neighboring kingdoms during the 17th to 19th centuries, was named by Europeans as Amazons for their skills.
The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”) and with a script by Dana Stevens, takes up historical events and documented names of Agojie women, although their characters are fictitious, such as Nanisca (Viola Davis), and her daughter Nawi (Thuso Mbedu).
The exception is the character of King Ghezo, played by John Boyega, who, according to historical records, reigned in Dahomey from 1818 to 1858, marking the beginning of a time of economic prosperity and political strength in the current country of Benin. under the leadership of Ghezo.
Another character to highlight is Izogie, played by Lashana Lynch, who appeared in “Captain Marvel”, “No Time to Die” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.
After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, “La Mujer Rey” received positive reviews for its story, cast and action choreography. On the Rotten Tomatoes website, 94% of critic reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7.8/10, and an audience score of 99%.
5 Facts About Viola Davis
- The most nominated African-American actress in history at the Oscars. Davis has been nominated four times for the Oscar Awards. She has twice been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, for “Doubt” in 2009 and “Fences” in 2017. She has also been nominated for Best Actress for “The Help” in 2012 and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in 2021. .
- Winner of the triple crown of acting. Viola Davis is the first African-American actress to win at least one Oscar (film), Emmy (television), and Tony (theater). She has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, for “Fences”; the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, for “How to Get Away with Murder”; and two Tony Awards, for “King Hedley II” and “Fences.”
- She played Michelle Obama. Viola Davis recently played former first lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime television series “The First Lady.” She co-starred in the story alongside Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford; and Gillian Anderson, as Eleanor Roosevelt; that portrayed the personal and political life of the wives and former first ladies of the presidents of the United States, Barack Obama, Gerald Ford and Franklin D. Roosevelt, respectively.
- His autobiographical book. In “Finding Me,” Viola Davis tells the story of her life and her memories from her childhood in extreme poverty and family violence, to her rise to Hollywood. In an interview available on Netflix, Oprah Winfrey spoke with Viola to learn more about the release of her autobiography.
- He adopted his daughter. Viola married fellow actor Julius Tennon in 2003, with whom she adopted her only daughter, Genesis Tennon, in 2011, when she was still a baby.