Viola Davis Joins ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

Viola Davis will put half the world to suffer in Panem. The award-winning actress will be the mastermind behind the evidence presented in the “Hunger Games” prequel, titled “The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents,” reported Variety.

The artist will play Volumnia Gaul, the calculating Head of Games in Panem, and will share the screen with Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, who will play Lucy Gray Baird, the heroine of the story. Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow) and Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom) also make up the cast of the long-awaited production.

the dream actress

“‘Hunger Games’ movies have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we’re thrilled to continue that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,” Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, told Variety.

As is known, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously directed the franchise films “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part 1” and “Mockingjay – Part 2.”

“Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow is adept as a political operator and is developed in large part because of her experiences with her as the most dominant figure in the games,” Francis Lawrence said of Davis’s character, according to Variety.

For her part, Nina Jacobson, one of the veteran producers of the franchise noted: “From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the thinly layered intelligence and emotion she brings to each role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in the training of a young Coriolanus Snow. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actress with Viola’s extraordinary versatility and presence to play this pivotal role.”

Before Katniss

As you may recall, this prequel is based on the 2020 book of the same name, a story that takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) adventures in “The Hunger Games.” The plot centers on an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, a teenager destined to become the tyrannical leader of the dystopia known as Panem.

In “The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” he chose to be a mentor during the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, the original title of this feature film, will hit theaters around the world on November 17, 2023.