Viola Davis leads a group of formidable female warriors in The Woman King trailer

Sony Pictures released a new trailer for The Woman Kinghis next film starring Viola Davis.

In this film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), Davis will add a new type of role to her history as she will play Nanisca, the leader of a group known as Agojie that between the 17th and 19th centuries dedicated themselves to protecting the Kingdom of Dahomey.

In that sense, Davis will assume a quite physical role because Nanisca is the general of the warrior corps that will be at the center of the plot of The Woman King and will also include characters like Nawi (Thuso Mbedu).

The Woman King is based on a true story, so although it will obviously add fictional elements, its plot will be based on what happened to the Agojie (also known as the Amazons of Dahomey), a story that was even part of the inspiration for the Dora Milaje in the Black Panther stories.

In that sense, the synopsis of this production says that “The Woman King is the remarkable story of Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century with skill and ferocity the world had never seen before. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. There are things worth fighting for.”

You can watch the trailer for The Woman King here:

The Woman King It will be released on September 16 in theaters in the United States.