Viola Davis leads an African female army in the epic trailer for ‘The Woman King’

MADRID, July 6. (CultureLeisure) –

Viola Davis transforms into one legendary African general in ‘The King’s Woman’the new movie sony pictures. Based on the shocking true events that occurred during the 18th and 19th centuries in the kingdom of Dahomey in West Africathe film opens next October 14th and promises high doses of action and strong emotions.

“An evil lies in wait for us, it threatens our kingdom, our freedom. But we have a weapon for which they are not prepared”whispers a voice in the advance of the tape directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘The Secret Life of Bees’) and written by dana stevens (‘A place of refuge’).

“You are called to join the king’s guard. No kingdom in all of Africa shares this privilege. Train hard, fight even harder, we have no one and we have no pain. I offer you a choice: fight or die“, sentence in an epic speech Davis in the skin of Nanisca during advance.

The winner of an Oscar (‘Fences’) and an Emmy (‘How to defend a murderer’) embodies a brave warrior at the head of an army composed only of female warriors. Together they must fight to expel the European colonizers who want to gain control of all of Africa.

In addition to Davis, ‘The King Woman’ completes its cast with Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, and Thuso Mbeduamong others.