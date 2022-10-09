Viola Davis learned to fight at 56, even if she even got hurt – Titulares.ar

No one can doubt the histrionic skills of Viola Davis, one of the greatest acting references in the world. There is no role that this Tony Award and Oscar winner cannot perform and, in her leading role as her in The Woman King (2022), it is more than proven

In the film, currently on the Tico billboard, Davis plays Nanisca, the general of an all-female army known as the Agojie. This film tells the true story of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful African states throughout the 17th and 18th centuries.

As Nanisca, Davis displays all his histrionic talents and, as part of the premiere of the feature film, the distributor Mundocine helped him to Live to access an exclusive conversation with the American actress.

Below we share an excerpt from that interview, focused on the demands that preparing for The Woman King.

—What attracted you to the role of Nanisca?

—The role told me many things that resonated with me personally as a black woman and in terms of exploring each of my aspects: my strength, my vulnerability, my history, my femininity, my disasters. The paper encapsulated me. And the project attracted me because I am someone who goes through life looking for self-management. I want my identity to have little to do with how white Hollywood identifies me. I want my own identity. And this project allowed me to uplift other black women as well, it allowed me to shine a light on their talent and their gifts, on a part of our story that had never been told, that very few knew about.

“Were you familiar with the Agojie warriors before this project?” What are the traits with which you identified in relation to Nanisca?

‘I knew something about them, but they were really a great mystery. Like something you heard from afar, but hadn’t really researched before getting down to business with the film. What is characteristic here is the understanding of the role played by leadership. Nanisca knows it and with that she identifies me.

—This role is very specific and very different from the way we usually see you. What did you do to prepare?

“Well, I’m an extremely muscular woman, anyway. I trained with weights an hour and a half a day, five days a week, and after each session, more than two hours of martial arts. That covered the physical aspect. And I’m telling you: I’m fifty-six years old.

Therefore, this weight training was especially hard; everyone wanted me to look ultra strong. And later I learned to fight hand-to-hand and to use the machete because it represents Nanisca’s main weapon.

—Were there any mishaps during the process, or a moment when the desire to fight disappeared?

—Yes, he suffered an injury, but this happened before filming began. I tore a ligament. But I am very resistant. It didn’t bother me during training. Although my arm suffered a lot from the turns with the machete.

“Did they use doubles for you?”

—Yes, I had a stunt double. Everyone uses one for certain things, but I can tell you that 95% I did it myself.

—Was the physical aspect the most difficult part of the filming or was it the depth of the character?

—In my case, the physical was the hardest, but all this is just semantics. Because the dialect, the acting, the shooting in Africa, all of it was tremendous. It translated from one of those roles where every aspect of the character had to operate one hundred percent. But, yes, of course, the physical aspect was really difficult.

—How do you think the history of these wars correlates with black women today?

Black women are the backbone of our society. In fact, women, in general, are the backbone of any community, any family. We are the ones who take care of the children. If you study the tribes of Africa, the women are the ones who go out to look for food. We are the glue that preserves the family.

“We are the heart and soul. Vulnerability, that very feminine energy, we now notice everywhere. And I must say, perhaps because of all the adversity we’ve faced as Black women, we go about our work knowing that no one has our backs. We have saved the elections. We have rescued movies.

“We have saved our children. We have rescued marriages and families, and many times we have done it alone. This is the role we play, and I pray for the day to come that allows the rest of society to realize it. But if this does not happen, it does not matter much.