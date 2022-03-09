Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson. First trailer for ‘The First Lady’

Showtime has released the first trailer for the upcoming anthology series, ‘The First Lady’, a drama starring acclaimed actresses Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson that will have its US premiere on Sunday, April 17. The series will tell the stories of First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama as they grapple with the obstacles and responsibilities, as well as the consequences, of their position.

described as “the American version of ‘The Crown'”, ‘The First Lady’ sets out to lift the curtain on the personal and political lives of America’s most iconic first ladies. The first season will focus on the stories of the three aforementioned first ladies.

The series is a revealing recast of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the east wing of government, many of the most impactful decisions that changed the course of history have been hidden in plain sight, having been made by America’s charismatic first ladies.

The series will focus on the personal and political lives of unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their travels to Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House to their greatest moments. Through intimate intertwined stories, it will be as if the walls of the White House are talking.

Alongside Davis, Pfeiffer and Anderson, the series also stars Aaron Eckhart, OT Fagbenle, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellen Burstyn, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe, Jayme Lawson, Kristine Froseth, Eliza Scanlen, Cailee Spaeny, Judy Greer, Rhys Wakefield, Regina Taylor, Lexi Underwood and Aya Cash.

‘The First Lady’ It has been created by Aaron Cooley from an original idea by Cathy Schulman, who is also executive producer and showrunner. Rounding out the creative team is Golden Globe winner Susanne Bier (‘The Undoing’) as director and executive producer.

You can find this and other trailers on our dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.