Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson premiere ‘The First Lady’

“They refused to be the woman behind the man,” observes actress Viola Davis about what Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, the three first ladies portrayed in the series, have in common The first lady, which Movistar+ premieres on Thursday 28. “They could easily have been that for four, eight years: simply exclude themselves from history, in the shadows. And I have no doubt that they were all encouraged to be the discreet first lady behind the man,” argues the 56-year-old Oscar winner, who plays the wife of Barack Obama (played by OT Fagbenle), who occupied the White House between 2009 and 2017.

She is accompanied in fiction by Gillian Anderson, who became Eleanor Roosevelt, who accompanied her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland), during four presidential terms, between 1933 and 1945, and Michelle Pfeiffer, as Betty Ford, Gerald’s wife. Ford (Aaron Eckhart) and first lady between 1974 and 1977. Three women who managed, in that influential but powerless role, to raise their voices and leave their mark.

Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, characterized in their characters Movistar+

“Having looked at the stories and delving into Eleanor’s experience, I feel that being first lady is still almost a thankless job to this day,” Anderson said. Nobody likes to be put in a fish tank: life is difficult, you make mistakes, you are messy. And for them everything is under scrutiny: the clothes you choose, how you wear them, what you say, how you do it even if it’s not something hot, “added Davis.

Already released in the United States, critics have been little indulgent with Viola Davis for the portrayal of her character. Some consider that certain facial expressions of hers are too exaggerated and far from the real Michelle Obama. Others have been quick to defend her, arguing that the actress has proven her worth with awards such as an Oscar, an Emmy and a Bafta.

Viola Davis characterized as Michelle Oabama in the promotional poster for the series ‘First Lady’ Twitter @violadavis

the protagonist of maids and ladies was aware of the challenge of playing Obama, with whom he spoke on the phone on a few occasions to prepare for his role. Without a doubt, it was the most difficult role of the three because she is a world-renowned contemporary figure. While Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt are characters from the decades between 1933 and 1974, so their gestures are not recorded in the collective imagination. “I am absolutely terrified. She is an icon. Everyone knows how she looks and how she sounds. But mostly I’m terrified of what she’ll think. I don’t want to insult her and she has to call me. I have to make it look good”, she declared to Vanity Fair for the US premiere on April 14.

Michelle Obama AFP

After the criticism received for the portrait she makes of Michelle Obama, Viola Davis has defended herself: “It’s incredibly painful when people say negative things about your work”

After criticism for his portrait, he has come out to defend himself: “It is incredibly painful when people say negative things about your work. How do you overcome the pain, the failure? Well you have to get over it. Not everything is going to be an award-winning performance. Reviews are absolutely useless. And I’m not saying that to be rude either,” he said in a recent BBC News interview.

Michelle Pfeiffer playing Betty Ford Movistar+

All the protagonists have felt the pressure of playing such important women in the history of the United States. Michelle Pfeiffer, who has received the best reviews, has confessed that after this experience she does not intend to play any real person again in the future: “she has too much weight (the role). And she is with you all the time. Every choice you make, and the only thing you want is to honor the person you’re playing and you want to be as authentic as possible, knowing that there will be times when you won’t and can’t. I will not do it again ”, she has declared to the magazine Entertainment Weekly.

Betty Ford in 1976 Rum Galella

In any case, the actress has highlighted positive things: “I did not know half of the contribution that Betty Ford made. Of course, like most people, she knew about her struggle with alcohol abuse and drug addiction, and her founding of the Betty Ford clinic, but that’s about it. And I mean, if that’s not enough, there’s so much more to it. I am so honored to have had the opportunity to share this story with everyone.”

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Rossevelt Movistar+

Gillian Anderson has expressed herself along the same lines. “When someone comes up to you and says, ‘I want you to play Eleanor Roosevelt,’ it’s very hard to say no. First because of the challenge that she poses as an actress, but also because she was an extraordinary human being. The idea of ​​spending time in her shoes, even investigating her, is incredible.”

Eleanor Roosevelt, writer, activist, politician, and wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt Bettmann Archive

The actress has recognized that it has cost her more to get into the skin of the wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt than in that of Margaret Thatcher in the crown. “There have been more episodes. And a longer period of time. She ages more and there is more history. At the same time there are more of his faces. With Thatcher you only saw something of her as a wife and mother, but above all as a politician. And with Eleanor you get to see a pretty complete perspective on who the woman was over two decades of her life.”

According to its creators, The first lady, ten chapters, is a “revealing recast of American leadership told through a female point of view and from the heart of the White House.” And it sets out to show how in the East Wing, many of the most impactful decisions that changed world history have been made by the most charismatic and ambitious first ladies.