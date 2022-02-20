Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson will star in the series “First Lady”

In “The First Lady”, a series that can be seen from April 18 on Paramount +, the role of the first ladies of the title in leadership and decisions made in the White House is discussed. In 10 episodes, the story directed entirely by the Danish Susan Beer (responsible for “The Undoing”) will tell the lives of three important first ladies in American history: Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

The actresses who will give life to these characters are Viola Davis (Obamas), Gillian Anderson (Roosevelt) and michelle pfeiffer (Ford), in what the producer has called “a revealing reformulation of American leadership, told through the point of view of women from the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful decisions that changed the history of the world have been hidden in plain sight, made by charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.”

The series will intertwine the three stories with time jumps to their lives before and after their time as first ladies: Barack Obama (OT Fagbenle) was president between 2009 and 2017; Franklin D. Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland), between 1933 and 1945, when he died, and Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart), between 1974 and 1977, so lThe series also has the complexity of addressing various periods.

Other actors who will be in “The First Lady” are Dakota Fanning Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe, Jayme Lawson and Ellen Burstyn.

You can watch the trailer here: