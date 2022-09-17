Viola Davis mocks trolls who complain about “so many” female characters of color

Viola Davis returns with her latest film, The Woman King, a rather ambitious project that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews describing the film as an epic, performance-packed story that could dominate awards season. The story marks the return of filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood after her recent adventure for Netflix, the adaptation The Old Guard- 73%, and to whom she is definitely received with open arms now that she presents her new job.

The Woman King is an action drama inspired by true events, about women warriors in West Africa from several centuries ago. The film originated with actress Maria Bello, who produced and created the story that was co-written by Dana Stevens and the director. The project was born from the love that the producer feels for that continent and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter He assured that he did not hesitate for a second to bring to the screen the story he found about that army of women, known as the Amazons of Dahomey, who were front-line soldiers in the army of the Kingdom of Dahomey, an empire that existed since the years 1600 to 1894.

His remains are found in present-day Benin, which occupies a strip of the coast between Nigeria and Togo. It is even said that in one of the last battles they had against the French, before the territory became one of their colonies, only 17 of the 434 Amazons who went to the battlefield returned alive. Viola Davis plays a general in this film, which also features Lashana Lynch and John Boyega, among other actors.

Since its premiere at the festival, the positive comments regarding its history and performances have not stopped, ensuring that both Davis and Lynch deserve awards. But it is also part of the conversation that this film is helping that change that the industry needs, one that is still under construction, but that allows many filmmakers to have better job opportunities. The director of the film has said on several occasions that by focusing on stories starring black women, it is very difficult for her to carry out a project.

On the other side of the coin is the rejection by some people of stories starring people who used to be secondary or did not even appear frequently in movies. The Woman Kinga film starring black women warriors, can be very threatening to some, so there have been no shortage of complaints about it.

The actress Viola Davis She has not remained silent since she believes a lot in the project and in the opportunities that black actors also deserve. During her passage through good morning america, talked about the subject when an interviewer asked her about the project that the actress has referred to as something of great importance for her and her career. In her response, she detailed the reason why she decided to do it and incidentally she recounted an experience she had with trolls on the Internet:

I think the reaction you get as an audience is the reason I decided to make the movie. First of all, it’s a female-led movie and it’s a black female-led movie, and it’s a dark-skinned black female-led movie. There are no white saviors and it is the women who are warriors, not only using their physical strength but when you watch the movie they are also very human. So where have you ever seen that? I remember once reading someone on the internet saying “I’m tired of seeing dark skinned black women being strong and fighting and looking masculine” and I was like “Where have you ever seen that? Tell me.”

The Woman King It’s already hitting theaters in several countries.

