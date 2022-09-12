Viola Davis once said she earns ‘probably a tenth’ of her white female co-stars

The Hollywood pay gap is an issue that has gained traction in recent years. Many stars have spoken out about the pay disparity in the industry, but veteran actress Viola Davis highlighted another form of the much talked about pay disparity, saying that women of color earn even less in the industry. Davis once said that she earns “probably a tenth” of her white female co-stars.

Viola Davis has a highly decorated career

Davis’s career began in 1999, seven years after graduating from the Julliard School. The star won her first award for starring in they are all rubies. After that, Davis appeared in small roles on television and film, but her first big recognition came when she starred in the Broadway production of King Hedley II in 2001.

His performance earned him a Tony Award, but it wasn’t until 2008 that Davis began to get noticed for his incredible talent. That year, Davis appeared on Doubt opposite Meryl Streep and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in a role that Oprah said she wanted but was turned down.

The role earned Davis his first Oscar nomination despite having less than 11 minutes of screen time. The star had a huge success in the 2010s when she won another Tony for her role in the Broadway revival of fences.

In 2011, Davis gained even more recognition for her role in Aid receiving another Oscar nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award. From 2014 to 2016, Davis played the lead role in the legal drama How to get away with murder. Her role on the series made her the first black actress to take home the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Davis later became the only black actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting after winning an Oscar for her role in the film adaptation of fences. The star has since appeared in Ma Rainey’s black background, suicide squad, Y The First Lady.

Viola Davis wants Hollywood to pay her what she’s worth

Davis is one of today’s most decorated and talented stars. However, she doesn’t get as much credit for her experience as she should. Davis spoke with Tina Brown of Women in the World in 2018 about her role in popular culture.

During the conversation, Davis took the time to highlight his career and the compensation he has received over the years. The actor criticized the salary gap in Hollywood, but detailed that women of color receive even less money.

She said: “What they get paid, which is half of what a man gets paid, well, we get probably a tenth of what a Caucasian woman gets. And I’m number one on the call list.” Davis said that she had a comparable career with other Hollywood legends such as Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver.

The actress closed the pay gap, saying that as similar as her career is to other great women, they significantly dwarf her in terms of money and job opportunities. Davis challenged those who call her “the black Meryl Streep,” saying, “Ok, so if there’s no one like me, if you think I’m that, you pay me what I’m worth.”

What is Viola Davis net worth?

Viola Davis | Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

With just one Grammy shy of achieving EGOT status, Davis hasn’t been compensated as well as she should. Still, she has garnered an impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davis is worth $25 million. The amount is considerably low for an actor with such talent, acclaim and versatility.

For her role as Annalize Keating in HTGAWM, Davis received $250,000 per episode. Since the show only had 15 episodes per season, that meant Davis was taking home $3.75 million each year. Davis is also a producer and author and became an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris in 2019.

