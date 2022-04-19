Viola Davis opens up about post-pandemic weight gain

Viola Davis opened up about the effects aging and the pandemic have had on her body during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Davis, who stars in the upcoming Showtime series The First Ladyturned 56 last August, and though he works out, his weight continues to fluctuate.

“I’m turning 56 and I don’t know what looks good on me anymore,” she told Kimmel during the April 11 appearance. “That’s when I realize. Everything becomes wider, more voluminous and the thing is that I exercise”.

“I get on the scale. I look at her. I go back down. I go back up. I get off, and then I even take the barrette out of my hair,” she explained. “I put it aside. I put myself back on, and then at that moment I’m very angry.”

the actress of How To Get Away With Murder joked that his weight gain could be due to the amount of alcohol he was consuming during the pandemic, including weekly meetings of zoom of the tequila Thursdays he had with his friends. “I think it has something to do with those big glasses of liquor that I’ve been drinking during the pandemic,” Davis said. “I have taken it with enthusiasm”.

Viola Davis stars as Michelle Obama in the 10-episode political drama The First Lady, which also produces executively. The Oscar winner also stars opposite Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The first season of the series will focus on the personal and political lives of the three women, following “their travels to Washington through illuminating intimacy,” according to Showtime. Davis spoke with Kimmel about the pressure she felt playing the former first lady.

“I mean, the stress,” he said, after telling Kimmel that he was glad once they finished shooting the series. “Everyone loves Michelle Obama. They know what she sounds like, they know what she is like. And then I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I don’t want Michelle Obama calling me to insult me.’”

The First Lady premieres in Showtime on Sunday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET.