Viola Davis Peacemaker spin-off | What character could Viola Davis play in the HBO Max spin-off?

Viola Davis would be in talks to star in a new dc project on HBO Max. Although nothing is confirmed at the moment the portal dead lineexpressed that the streaming platform would be working on a series derived from Peacemaker and Suicide Squad where the actress would play the villain.

This new production, which comes from Warner Bros. TV, will be written by Christal Henrywho was behind Watchmen, and will also executive produce.

This news is released after James Gunn revealed some time ago that he was working on a second series derived from Suicide Squad, without giving further details.

What character could Viola Davis play in the spin-off of Peacemaker?

According to different information, Viola Davis would be in negotiations to play amanda wallera senior official and director of ARGUS who established Suicide Squaddesiring to assemble a team of expendable metahumans who would be used to run covert operations against dangerous threats.

This would not be the first time that the actress would give life to the character since she played her in both Suicide Squad and its sequel, and also had a cameo in the first season of Peacemaker.

Although it does not yet have a release date, this production would be added to the projects that are already underway, such as the Peacemaker Season 2 and the spin-off of The Batman focused on The Penguin, which will star Colin Farrell.