Viola Davis, Penélope Cruz, Jamie Lee Curtis and Josh Brolin, among others, say goodbye to Ray Liotta

The world of cinema dressed in mourning yesterday upon learning of the death of Ray Liotta at the young age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming ‘Dangerous Waters’ (John Barr) with Saffron Burrows and Eric Dane.

Since his debut in 1980 with the comedy ‘The One with the Helmet and Some Legs’ (Lee Philips), Liotta has become one of the usual faces of cinema in the last three decades, working with some of the most relevant actors and directors of the industry throughout his career.

Winner of an Emmy in 2005, the man from New Jersey was one of director Joe Carnahan’s favorite actors, with whom he had four occasions – ‘The Hire: Ticker’, ‘Narc’, ‘Hot Aces’ and ‘ Unexpected turn’- and, currently, he was going through one of the sweetest moments of his career when he was part of recent successes.

After his death, numerous colleagues have wanted to offer their signs of support and affection on social networks. Gestures that show that Ray Liotta will always be ‘one of us’.

“I was shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Ray Liotta. Despite the tough-guy exterior and the tense emotions of his characteristic characters, he was a sweet, playful, passionate collaborator and a brilliant actor. RIP.” In this way, highlighting his professionalism and brilliance, James Mangold wanted to say goodbye to him.

“Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A kind man. Very sad to hear.” Thus, the veteran Jamie Lee Curtis has also wanted to highlight the harshness of some of her characters.

“Ray Liotta. Just met the guy for the first time last year. Great actor. Glad I got a chance to tell him. RIP.” Jeffrey Wright has decided to write a short text, but not without emotion.

James Mangold, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jeffrey Wright have not been the only ones who have taken advantage of Twitter and Instagram to remember the actor from ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Identidad’. Along with them, we can find Josh Brolin, from whom it can be deduced from his words that he had a deep friendship, as well as Viola Davis, Al Jean, screenwriter of the long-running ‘The Simpsons’ in which Liotta would play Morty Szyslak (a most evil version of Moe), Penélope Cruz (who coincided with him in ‘Blow’), Seth Rogen (who would coincide with Liotta in ‘Security Corps’) and, of course, Lorraine Bracco, actress who gave life to Karen Hill, Ray Liotta’s wife in the unforgettable ‘One of Ours’.