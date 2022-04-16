Viola Davis played Michelle Obama

Los Angeles, Apr 15 (Who).- While fans of Viola Davis might think it’s hard for a veteran, award-winning and critically acclaimed actress like her to cringe at any role, the How to Get Away With Murder star isn’t he’s afraid to admit that his last project was nerve-wracking.

In fact, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress called playing Michelle Obama for the Showtime series The First Lady “absolutely terrifying.” Davis noted that the most complex aspect of portraying Obama was the idea that she is someone everyone knows and appreciates. «Every time you start a job you are terrified because you are afraid of being discovered: it is the great impostor syndrome. But with Michelle Obama, it’s like the whole world is taking over Michelle Obama,” she explained. “I mean, her book came out and it was on all the best-seller lists, everybody knows what it’s like, what it sounds like, what her hair is like, you know?” Viola warned that during her interpretation she developed a “woman’s” code that forced her to show Obama in a good way, due to fear of what the former first lady herself might think about her work.

However, Davis noted that that didn’t stop him from digging deeper into the role and, even though he knows Michelle, earning her respect after learning to walk in her shoes. “I think the biggest surprise was knowing who they are when the doors are closed and what they have to deal with, everything they have to go through every day and how it affects the dynamic of their relationship,” she said. The first season of the series, directed and executive produced by Susanne Bier, follows former first ladies Michelle Obama (played by Viola), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), in “an eye-opening rethinking of leadership.” American, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The First Lady shows how “many of the most impactful and game-changing decisions in history have actually been made by America’s charismatic and complex first ladies.” The program, which is scheduled to premiere on April 17, will delve into the personal and political lives of three of these “unique and enigmatic women”, recounting their trajectories as wives to Washington.

In addition to Davis, Pfeiffer, and Anderson, the cast features OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, as well as Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, Judy Greer as Nancy Howe, Rhys Wakefield as Dick Cheney, Regina Taylor as Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe as Lorena Hickok, and many others as key figures in their respective administrations. With the series giving viewers a look behind the curtain, Davis said the best lesson he hopes people learn is “the power of compassion.”