Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’ trailer

This February 17, Showtime released the first trailer for its upcoming series, ‘The First Lady’, starring Viola Davis What Michelle Obama, michelle pfeiffer What Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson What eleanor roosevelt.

This project created by Aaron Cooley It premieres on April 17. It should be noted that Cooley will make his directorial debut, since his work for more than a decade in the cinema is as an actor, but above all as a screenwriter for television, for Netflix, Lionsgate, MGM, A Band Apart and many other companies.

The series also stars OT Fagbenle What Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland What Franklin D Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhard What Gerald Ford and Dakota Fanning What Susan Ford.

“In four years, I don’t want to look back and think, ‘What did I become living in that house?'” Michelle says in the trailer. “I can’t let you drive in the back seat,” Obama added.

From her long hair to her mannerisms and even her iconic Michelle portrait dress, Viola is one amazing first lady. But not only is Viola’s transformation cause for recognition, she also commanded the voice of Michelle Obama, who recently shared an old photo that changed her family forever.

“I will choose my team, I will choose my causes. Understood?” said the 56-year-old actress in the clip.

This series will portray the lives of three first ladies of the United States, and the stormy life they led when they became first ladies and everything they had to deal with and face, at different times in history, as women of the State.

The trailer shows the three women as they try to navigate their role in the White House and the struggles they each face within it. “I’ll be here for you,” Betty Ford tells her husband in the video. “But I’m going to be myself. They can kick me out, but they can’t make me into someone I’m not,” she adds.

Eleanor also speaks her mind to Franklin: “Don’t push me, I’m your wife, not one of your girlfriends. You are the husband of a wife who has a mind and a life of her own.”

Recall that on February 5, 2020 it was announced that Showtime would be in charge of the production, then known as ‘First Ladies’, to finally be called ‘The First Lady’. However, it was not until February 25, 2021, that filming was reported to have begun in Covington, Georgia.

