Viola Davis’ portrayal of Michelle Obama mocks fans who say her ‘constant duck face’ is an insult to the former first lady

OSCAR-winning actress Viola Davis is being teased on social media for her performance in Showtime’s new series The First Lady.

Fans of former first lady Michelle Obama are criticizing Davis for using “constant duck face” and giving an “insulting” portrayal of the barrier-breaking political spouse.

Twitter users have been posting short video clips showing Davis in character with her lips pursed as she speaks.

Many have made comments about the striking facial expression.

Celebrity news website TMZ noted that pursed lips appear to resemble the so-called “duck face” frequently used in selfies.

In the video footage and photos, which only represent a few seconds of the actual performance, Davis can be seen pursing his lips with his mouth open and closed.

One user wrote that he would not be watching the series due to acting.

“Your exaggerated lip pucker can parody the show,” @DrJokeAnderson wrote.

“I strongly recommend that subsequent episodes urgently revisit and trust your natural intuitive tendencies.”

Some said they found the performance offensive.

“If I were Michelle Obama, I would be offended by Viola Davis”, said one user.

“At the very least, I would think that the lips thing was unnecessary and that the border line was insulting.”

Others took a more humorous approach to calling out the star.

I know her lips were stressed every day”, one woman tweeted.

According to Showtime, the new show offers “a revealing recast of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies.”

In addition to Obama, the 10-episode series also features first ladies Betty Ford, wife of President Gerald Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Ford is played by actress Michelle Pfeiffer, while Gillian Anderson plays Roosevelt.

The series, which premiered on Sunday, has received a lukewarm reception from critics so far.

The US Sun has contacted Showtime for comment.