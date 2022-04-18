Entertainment

Viola Davis’ portrayal of Michelle Obama mocks fans who say her ‘constant duck face’ is an insult to the former first lady

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 3 minutes read

OSCAR-winning actress Viola Davis is being teased on social media for her performance in Showtime’s new series The First Lady.

Fans of former first lady Michelle Obama are criticizing Davis for using “constant duck face” and giving an “insulting” portrayal of the barrier-breaking political spouse.

Davis Stars in Showtime's New 10-Episode Series About America's First Ladies

two

Twitter users have been posting short video clips showing Davis in character with her lips pursed as she speaks.

Many have made comments about the striking facial expression.

Celebrity news website TMZ noted that pursed lips appear to resemble the so-called “duck face” frequently used in selfies.

Kardashian's nemesis Jordyn Woods brags about being a

Everything you need to know about the boy from Six Flags

In the video footage and photos, which only represent a few seconds of the actual performance, Davis can be seen pursing his lips with his mouth open and closed.

One user wrote that he would not be watching the series due to acting.

Your exaggerated lip pucker can parody the show,” @DrJokeAnderson wrote.

“I strongly recommend that subsequent episodes urgently revisit and trust your natural intuitive tendencies.”

Some said they found the performance offensive.

“If I were Michelle Obama, I would be offended by Viola Davis”, said one user.

“At the very least, I would think that the lips thing was unnecessary and that the border line was insulting.”

Others took a more humorous approach to calling out the star.

I know her lips were stressed every day”, one woman tweeted.

According to Showtime, the new show offers “a revealing recast of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies.”

In addition to Obama, the 10-episode series also features first ladies Betty Ford, wife of President Gerald Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Stimulus money worth up to $500 available in five states

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh AirBnB rental leaves 2 teens dead, 9 injured

Ford is played by actress Michelle Pfeiffer, while Gillian Anderson plays Roosevelt.

The series, which premiered on Sunday, has received a lukewarm reception from critics so far.

The US Sun has contacted Showtime for comment.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Singer Anitta blocks Bolsonaro on Twitter: “Find something to do”

5 mins ago

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her figure in a mesh dress and swimsuit

7 mins ago

Europa League. The VIP stands of OL – West Ham –

10 mins ago

Yalitza Aparicio DESTROYS people who criticize her for wearing luxury clothes

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button