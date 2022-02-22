Viola Davis puts herself in the shoes of Michelle Obama to star in a series

Michelle Obama left her mark on American history. Not only for having become the African-American first lady in 2009, a position she held until 2017, when her husband, Barak Obama, left the White House, but also because of her ideas, her way of connecting with people. That’s why filmmaker Aaron Cooley decided to bring her life to the screen.

The 56-year-old actress Viola Davis, considered one of the most talented and versatile, surprised with her characterization in the official trailer of the project promoted by the American channel ShowTime. “Playing the extraordinary Michelle Obama was not an easy task but an honor of a lifetime,” she said on her social media.

Throughout ten chapters, it will be shown how Michelle handled herself in her daily life beyond her political task, her vulnerability, concerns, her relationship with her husband and her daughters and her personal goals. And the production company promises that viewers will find “a revealing restatement of American leadership.”

In addition, Davis will be joined by other notable actresses who will play strong women in their country’s history, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Kristine Froseth, Dakota Fanning, Gillian Anderson and Eliza Scanlen.

It should be noted that Michelle Obama is no stranger to the audiovisual universe and streaming platforms. Without going any further, together with her husband, in 2018 she signed an agreement with Netflix to produce all kinds of content and has worked on titles such as Firekeeper’s Daughter, a series based on the book by Angeline Boulley; the documentary Great National Parks, among others. NA