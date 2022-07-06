Viola Davis reigns supreme in ‘The Woman King,’ but is it based on a true story?

ads

Upcoming epic historical drama The Woman King has movie fans crying out for more. The film, directed and co-written by Gina Prince-Bythewood, follows Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis as Nanisca, a general in the Dahomey Amazons, and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit.

Is The Woman King based on a true story? Here’s what we know about the movie.

Source: Sony Pictures Is ‘The Woman King’ based on a true story?

The way The Woman King became a movie began in 2015 when actress and producer Maria Bello presented Viola Davis with a Women Making History Award. According to Vanity Fair, Maria took the opportunity to pitch Viola with the idea of ​​doing a historical drama, which generated an enthusiastic response from the audience. She had already been working on an idea with producer Cathy Schulman.

Several years later, director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, The Old Guard) teamed up with Maria, Cathy and writer Dana Stevens to create the film that is now The Woman King. The film tells the story of Agojie, who also reportedly inspired the Dora Milaje in Black Panther.

Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu in ‘The King Woman’.

In real life, the Agojie, also known as the Dahomey Amazons, were an all-female military regiment in Dahomey (now Benin), West Africa. The third king of Dahomey, King Houegbadja, is said to have created the group. Initially, the Agojie were elephant hunters, but the next leader successfully used the Agojie to defeat a neighboring kingdom in 1727.

During the 1800s, the new king, King Ghezo, began to create a more formal structure for his army, which included the Agojie. The English-speaking people referred to the women as “Amazons,” but the Agojie referred to themselves as “ahosi (king’s wives) or Mino (our mothers),” according to an academic paper written by Robin Law.

John Boyega as King Ghezo in ‘Woman King’.

Many of the film’s characters, such as Rey Ghezo (played by Star Wars icon John Boyega), are based on real-life counterparts, but it is currently unknown if Viola’s character, Nanisca, or the character of Thuso, Nawi, are also based on real people. .

Viola and Gina explained to Vanity Fair that there were few resources available on these women. The only book in English on Agojie was written by a white settler.

“Our production designer, Akin McKenzie, an amazing guy, started combing through and removing anything from the colonizer’s point of view. He knew which photos were fake and were created for the World’s Fair. There are very few actual photos of these women. Most of them are recreated,” Gina explained.

What is the release date of ‘The Woman King’?

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the movie. The Woman King will be released in theaters on September 16, 2022.

It’s currently unclear whether Sony Pictures, the distributor, will release the movie on demand or on a streaming platform 45 days later, but based on previous movie releases in 2022, that’s possible.

It seems that the production is in good hands to bring this story to life! Fans are excited to see Viola alongside powerhouse actors John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

