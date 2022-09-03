Viola Davis responds to criticism for her portrayal of Michelle Obama in The First Lady

“Incredibly hurtful.” No more no less. That way Viola Davis described the criticism he has received for his interpretation of Michelle Obama in drama series The First Lady (The First Lady), of Showtime.

The Oscar winner has been ridiculed for her facial expressions and pursed lips in her role as the former first lady and told BBCNews that it is “incredibly painful when people say negative things about your work”.

“How do you get past the pain, the failure?” Davis wondered in the interview. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an award-worthy performance.”

“Criticism is useless”

“Criticism is absolutely useless.. And I’m not saying that to be rude either. They always feel like they’re telling you something you don’t know,” she added. “Somehow you’re living a life you don’t know, you’re surrounded by people who are lying to you and ‘I’m going to be the person to bend over and tell you the truth.'”

“So it gives them the opportunity to be cruel to you. But ultimately I feel like my job as a leader is to make bold decisions.. Win or fail, it’s my duty to do it,” said Davis, who said that playing a person as recognized as Obama was “almost impossible”.

She doesn’t know what Michelle Obama thinks of her role

“Either you are doing too much or not enough”he said of that role, stating that he has “no personal contact” with the former first lady to know her opinion about his performance.

“It’s definitely not like any other job, because we’re playing iconic characters that people take ownership of, that people knowDavis said. “I mean, with Michelle Obama anyway, you know how she talks, how she walks, how she combs her hair, the different incarnations of her eyebrows… I didn’t feel like I could approach him like any other character.”