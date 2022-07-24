Comic-Con 2022: Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller in Black Adam confirmed

Black Adam brought a greater share of surprise to San Diego Comic-Con thanks to his presentation at the legendary Hall H, where he not only revealed a new trailer for the film starring the DC antihero but also brought his cast together in front of more than 6 thousand fans, that at one point in the panel the attendees received the news, given by Dwayne Johnson himself, that the souvenir that had been given to them was actually a ticket to see the film in IMAX format.

Something that also got all the attention during that panel was that exclusive material from the film shown there served to reveal that Viola Davis will appear in the film, reprising the role of Amanda Waller. This iconic character from the comics has only been played by her in several film adaptations: the first was Suicide Squad (25%), which as you know was a disaster but the actress was always considered one of the best things about the film despite of everything, and then in the sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad (91%) where he again put the team together.

While it is true that there was a 5-year difference between the two films, it seems that the studio has perhaps better ideas for their films, although their execution continues to cause nervousness among their fans. We are not referring to all the films, but at least The Suicide Squad convinced the fans and part of the critics, and films like Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are possibly going down the path of good. Also, it will always be nice to see Viola Davis in that role.

Amanda Waller was also present in Peacemaker (86%), the spin-off of the most recent adaptation of The Suicide Squad. She is the leader of a government organization known as ARGUS and in those movies she is tasked with finding the best, or the worst? villains to use on missions where they wouldn’t mind losing those types of people. While most of this character’s interactions have been on that same theme, Black Adam could be where we’ll see her do something different.

Black Adam follows the tragic story of a man condemned as a slave in Ancient Egypt, who becomes a warrior for the wizard Shazam. Thanks to this, he receives the powers of the gods, but his tendency to kill criminals leads him to meet the Justice Society of America, the team that preceded the Justice League. That’s when characters like Doctor Fate and Hawkman enter the scene that will finally be introduced in the franchise.

The appearance of Viola Davis It could have to do with the fact that some part of Black Adam will be told in a more current time, or even the present, because the rest of the film will apparently be very focused on the past due to the origin of the character and the inclusion of a team like the JSA. For this reason, it would not be wrong to believe that he will have an immediate connection with the current DC characters.

Dwayne Johnson gives the entire audience IMAX tickets to Black Adam.

Since it is not known exactly what Waller will do in all this, we could assume that Black Adam ends up in her hands and located in some prison or that she could be in contact with the JSA. Then she somehow has to connect with the Shazam movies to bring the story from the comics to the screen. After all, it stands to reason that at some point these two will have to have an epic showdown since that is what has happened in the material from which these characters originate who have a strong bond due to the way they got their powers.

Anecdotally and to the delight of the fans, the attendees who were at the Black Adam panel received a big surprise when Dwayne Johnson revealed that the gift they had been given upon entry was actually a ticket to be the first to see the film in IMAX. Black Adam It will hit theaters in October 2022.

