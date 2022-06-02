Viola Davis reveals a director called her by her maid name

Viola Davis is one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood today, who became popularly known for her role in Help (2011), however, despite having starred in that film that involves a reflection on racial discrimination, the interpreter revealed a bad experience about a director who he treated her by her servant name.

What did Viola Davis say about this director who called her by a maid’s name?

In an interview with Variety Women at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Viola Davis revealed that her mission to create an equal space for women of color in Hollywood was due to personal rejection and microaggressions suffered in the industry.

He recalled a specific experience when a director called her by a different name when I was around 30 years old.

“TI had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I’ve known him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I found out it’s because his maid’s name is Louise,” said Viola Davis. “Maybe she was in her 30s at the time, so it was a while ago. But what you need to realize is that those microaggressions happen all the time”.

Also, the actress reflected on the role of the Afro-descendant women in the current television scene.

“I know that since I left How to Get Away With MurderI have not seen many dark-skinned women in leading roles on television and not even on streaming services,” he added.

“And that relates to the ideology, ethos and mentality. is to speak in abstract. Why don’t you hire a dark-skinned woman when she walks into the room and you say she blows your mind? (Is about) create a space and a narrative for themso that when they prosper, they do not prosper in spite of their circumstances, but prosper because of their circumstances”.

Check out the video of his full interview below: