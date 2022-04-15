Viola Davis reveals how “terrifying” it was to play Michelle Obama in her new series

Although fans of Viola Davis You might think it’s hard for a veteran, multi-award-winning and critically acclaimed actress like her to cringe at any role, the ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ star he’s not afraid to admit that his last project was a bit nerve-wracking.

In fact, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress described the fact of interpreting Michelle Obama for the Showtime series, ‘The First Lady’, as “absolutely terrifying”.

Davis pointed out that the most complex aspect of portraying Obama was the idea that he is someone that everyone knows and appreciates.

“Every time you start a job you are terrified because you are afraid of being discovered: it is the great impostor syndrome. But with Michelle Obama, it’s like the whole world takes ownership of Michelle Obama,” she explained.

“I mean, her book came out and it was on all the best-seller lists, everybody knows what she looks like, what she sounds like, what her hair is like, you know?” she added.

Viola warned that during her interpretation she developed a “woman’s” code that forced her to show Obama in a good way, due to fearing what the former first lady herself might think about her work.

However, Davis said that didn’t stop him from digging deeper into the role, and while he knows Michelle, he earned her respect after learning to walk in her shoes.

“I think the biggest surprise was knowing who they are when the doors are closed and what they have to deal with, everything they have to deal with every day and how it affects the dynamics of their relationship, “he said.

The first season of the series, directed and produced by Susanne Bier, follows former First Ladies Michelle Obama (played by Viola), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) in “an eye-opening rethinking of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at heart.” of the White House.”

‘The First Lady’ shows how “many of the most impactful and course-changing decisions in history have actually been made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.”

The program, whose premiere is scheduled for this April 17will delve into the personal and political life of three of those “unique and enigmatic women”, recounting their trajectories as a wife to Washington.

In addition to Davis, Pfeiffer and Anderson, the cast includes OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, as well as Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, Judy Greer as Nancy Howe, Rhys Wakefield as Dick Cheney, Regina Taylor as Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe as Lorena Hickok, and many others as key figures in their respective administrations.

With the series giving viewers a look behind the curtain, Davis said the best lesson she hopes people learn is “the power of compassion.”

Keep reading: Texas father calling for Michelle Obama biography to be removed from schools also believes book is leftist indoctrination

– ‘Halftime’, Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, will open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

– ‘House of the Dragon’, the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, arrives on HBO Max in August