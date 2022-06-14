Viola Davis says that social networks and commercial cinema are destroying the seventh art

Today’s world revolves around technology and social networks are one of the most outstanding inventions of our times. The Internet, and each of its applications to communicate, have led society to advance in extraordinary ways, however, not everything has been good, since social networks can be quite toxic spaces and have sometimes greatly altered the trajectory of companies and industries, including the cinema.

According to Viola Davis (The Mother of Blues – 100%), the world of cinema is getting worse and worse, as it has been affected by social networks and commercial or escapist cinema. At the Produced By conference (via ThePlayList), the 56-year-old actress talked about how blockbusters have been dominating movie theaters these days, and how this has pushed aside other lower-budget films with more serious themes. Davis explained the following:

Social media has taken over the definition of this art form. I think the word ‘escapism’ is an interesting thing: the goal we all have is to sit in a movie with popcorn and Sour Patch Kids and forget about our lives, but it literally destroys our art form.

Likewise, Davis He added that his little daughter consumes this type of entertainment, such as the successful MCU tapes (of which Davis admitted to being a fan), but the actress points out that these stories repeat the same formula, and are created with the intention of being escapist:

Anytime you’re in a room selling a narrative, it’s about how much you can create a story that allows us to escape. The characters then turn into Mr. Potato Head, they turn into Bobble Heads. We forget who these people really are until a movie comes along and blows our minds.

Though Viola Davis has shared her position on commercial cinema, the actress has shown that she is just as capable of acting in big-budget films as she is of taking on roles in lower-budget films that require more complicated acting work. Davis played Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad – 25% and The Suicide Squad – 91% also participated in other blockbusters such as Ender’s Game – 60% and Beautiful Creatures – 46%. Now, most of his work is on smaller films by acclaimed filmmakers, like Viudas- 91%, The Mother of the BluesFences – 93% and Intrigue – 81%.

