Viola Davis shows herself proudly and unfiltered

Viola Davis is one of the most respected and prominent black actresses in Hollywood who holds to this day the title of being the first African-American actress to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony. This 57-year-old woman, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Barreras in 2017, is back on the screen with a project of which she feels extremely proud, because for the first time in her life and her career she does not hide who really is: The woman king.

I’ve had a career of thirty-three years and I’ve had extremely beautiful projects, however, there are others where I have no great idea who the hell it was, I only knew from what was written on the page. There was no passion or need to discover who they were, contrary to what happened to me here, where I was able to show myself as I am. That’s why it’s important to me to tell a story that is specifically African and black. I can show myself as is, my femininity is there, my voice is there, my hair and the color of my skin are also there. I was able to show myself as a woman who does not have to apologize, I present myself to you as Viola Davis, a black-skinned woman, without any filter, without having to reduce myself and without trying to fit into the idea you have of me . That is why for me it is important to tell this story the strength of black women warriors. It is very gratifying to show the bravery of African women on film. who fought for their community”, said Viola Davis in a talk with international media.

Inspired by little-known real events, The Woman King tells the story of the Agojie, a group of African warrior women who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey (now West Africa) in 1800. These women were commanded by General Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, who was in charge of training the new generations of warriors who were willing to do anything to protect their own.

What I loved about Nanisca is that on the one hand she is a mysterious woman and on the other hand she is a very familiar woman. She was a woman who did everything that was asked of her and I found it very interesting and at the same time very challenging to show those different faces, it was a challenge that she wanted to fulfill as an actress and as a human being. I wanted to get into her, to know what her secret was and what she was looking for. This is the moment to talk about Dana Stevens, the writer, the lines that we say, the lines that Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) says, I had never heard before. I realized that my heart was full of scars and I understood what the beast that scared me was, it was myself. The lines of the script were very simple, they speak to thousands and put in our mouths, in the mouths of black women, it was the joy of my life”, Viola Davis, who is also a producer of the film, answered a question from Excelsior.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees, 2008), The King Woman will premiere this Thursday on our country’s billboards, revealing the work of other actors such as Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jimmy Odukoya, and Masali Baduza.

Viola and I saw an opportunity to make a film that hadn’t been made before, to share this story of women who had been completely ignored and we wanted to put them in front of the screen to share their stories without losing their humanity. At the end of the day we show his vulnerability and his strength in the same way that we show his abilities to fight against enemies. We both wanted to honor those women whose stories hadn’t been told until now, but in the right way,” said director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

As for whether she felt any responsibility in telling the story of these African warrior women, the 53-year-old filmmaker commented that she did.

Absolutely! For many years I wanted to have a project like this. Braveheart is one of my favorite movies and I wanted to have a story like this in my hands, so when I saw the opportunity, I jumped at it without hesitation, because nothing like this had been done in Hollywood, I think because our stories were not that important, however, a studio came along that saw the value of the story and supported us in telling this women’s story,” Prince-Bythewood said.

During the promotion of the film, Viola Davis took advantage of the spotlight to talk about how art serves to heal and transmit emotions, through the different roles that fall into her hands, such as that of General Nanisca.

Yes, it is very important that art tells our stories. The first rule of an actor is not to judge your character, you should never judge him. The way to honor them is to take everything that they are and give it to the audience through your acting skills. All of that allows you to create empathy and compassion as a human being, so when you go out, you don’t see life in the same way, because our job is to be observers, “said Viola Davis, winner of an Emmy Award for Best Dramatic Actress in 2015 for How to Get Away with Murder.

