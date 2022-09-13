Entertainment

Viola Davis stars in a new clip of the film – La Cosa Cine

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

A new clip was released The Woman King, the film that is inspired by real events that occurred in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The story follows Nanisca (Viola Davis)general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fight against enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they have lived for.

The film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard)from a script dana stevens (City of Angels). It also stars John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson Y Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

During an interview, the actress referred to the project and the character she gives life to: “I’ve never had a role like this before. He’s transformative, and being a producer on it, and knowing that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition… I knew what it would mean to us as black people. Something that had never been done before. And what it would mean for black women sitting in that movie theater. The responsibility is really high. In the United States, the film opens on September 16.

La Cosa is now digital and interactive so you can read, watch and listen to us wherever and however you want. you get it in our store and you help us to continue many more years with you.

Cynthia Nunez
Fan of Wes Anderson and musicals. Her top movies: Stand by me and any of Studio Ghibli.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Olivia Wilde finally reveals if she was unfaithful to her ex-husband with Harry Styles-see magazine

3 mins ago

AMC+ premieres ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, new spin-off of the dead world

14 mins ago

how amber heard will pay off her debt

25 mins ago

Why Sienna Miller and Jude Law broke up

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button