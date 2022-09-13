Viola Davis stars in a new clip of the film – La Cosa Cine

A new clip was released The Woman King, the film that is inspired by real events that occurred in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The story follows Nanisca (Viola Davis)general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fight against enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they have lived for.

The film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard)from a script dana stevens (City of Angels). It also stars John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson Y Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

During an interview, the actress referred to the project and the character she gives life to: “I’ve never had a role like this before. He’s transformative, and being a producer on it, and knowing that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition… I knew what it would mean to us as black people. Something that had never been done before. And what it would mean for black women sitting in that movie theater. The responsibility is really high. In the United States, the film opens on September 16.

