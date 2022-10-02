Viola Davis talks about her new film The King Woman – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The Woman King is not only a film about a regiment of African women who defended their kingdom from the European powers that wanted to colonize and enslave it, It is a sample of female empowerment in all the expression of the word. The protagonists of the story are a group of warrior women; the director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, is a champion of these causes, and much of the team is made up of brilliant women from Hollywood: the screenwriter is Dana Stevens (Safe Haven) and the co-producer is Cathy Schulman, winner of an Oscar for Crash. That was one of the points that attracted the protagonist and also the producer of this story, the winner of the Academy Award Viola Davis.

At 57 years old, she is acclaimed by critics and the public; Tony and Oscar winner for her role in the Broadway revival and the film adaptation of Fences, she was also the first black actress to win an Emmy as a leading lady for the hit series How to Get Away with Murder.

“The role said a lot to me as a black woman and in terms of exploring every aspect of me: my strength, my vulnerability, my history, my femininity, my disasters,” Davis said of her character in The King Woman. The project attracted me because I am someone who goes through life looking for self-management. I want my identity to have little to do with how white Hollywood identifies me. I want my own identity. And this project allowed me to uplift other black women as well, it allowed me to shine a light on her talent and her gifts, on a part of our story that had never been told.”

La mujer rey (The Woman King) –which will premiere in Colombia on Thursday, October 6– It takes place in 1823, when the kingdom of Dahomey (now Benin) had to form a powerful army to protect itself. The agojie were an entirely female group, commanded by General Nanisca (Davis).

The cast is made up of a group of young actresses who Davis singled out for their talent.

Was she familiar with agojie warriors before the project?

He knew something about them, but they were a great mystery. The important thing here is leadership. Without a doubt, you have to be that person who can jump out the window before everyone else, and Nanisca knows it. I understand very well to what extent my work and what I do identify me, but at the same time I am the one who seeks to reconcile with her past.

How was your preparation?

I trained with weights for an hour and a half a day, five days a week, and after each session, two hours of martial arts. That covered the physical aspect. And I’m 57 years old! That’s why it was especially hard; everyone wanted me to look ultra-strong. And later I learned to fight hand-to-hand and to use the machete, because it represents Nanisca’s main weapon.

Viola Davis, American actress, star of the series ‘How To Get Away With Murder’.

Did you use doubles?

Yes, I had one. Everybody uses a double for certain things, but I can tell you that 95 percent of the action was done by myself.

Was the physical aspect the most difficult or the depth of the character?

In my case, the physical was the hardest, but all this is just semantics. Because the dialect, the acting, the shooting in Africa, everything was tremendous. It was one of those roles where every aspect of the character had to work 100 percent.

How does this history of female warriors correlate with Black women today?



Black women are the backbone of our society. In fact, women, in general, are the backbone of any community, any family. We are the ones who take care of the children. If you study the tribes of Africa, the women are the ones who go out to look for food. We are the glue that preserves the family. We are the heart and soul. Vulnerability, that very feminine energy, we now notice everywhere. And I have to say, perhaps because of all the adversity we’ve faced as black women, we go about our work knowing no one has our backs. We have saved the elections. We have rescued movies. We have saved our children. We have rescued marriages and families, and many times we have done it alone. This is the role we play, and I pray for the day that society realizes this. But if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t matter much.

What is the biggest lesson from this?

I do not feel able to dictate the feelings of others or their way of perceiving things. You can only plant one seed. But I would like them to keep our reach as black people. And I would not like them to remain only with our contributions to history, our strength, our ingenuity, our excellence, our intelligence, our entrepreneurship, but I want them to understand how complex we can be, to reveal the scope that we have had as beings humans. I want the audience to see us above all as human beings, not just as a metaphor, as an image or as an anomaly. This is what I am left with.

With an interview provided by Sony Pictures

