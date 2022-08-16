Viola Davis: The best films of the renowned actress

Viola Davis She is one of the most important actresses of recent years. Not only because of her great acting ability and her personal charm, but also because she is the only African American actress to win a Oscar, a Tony and an Emmy. In addition, she is an activist who fights for the cinema to be a more inclusive and diverse place.

Next, we present the main films in which this excellent actress has participated.

‘The Help’ (2011)

The film tells the story of Eugenia ‘Skeeter’ Phelan (Emma Stone), a socialite who returns home to Mississippi to become a writer. In the midst of the civil rights movements in the 1960s, she decides to write a book from the perspective of African-American domestic workers. Viola Davis She plays Aibileen Clark, a worker who has raised white children all her life and who will be Skeeter’s inspiration for the book.

‘Fences’ (2017)

In the 1950s, Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) lives with his wife Rose. (Violet Davis) and his son Cory (Jovan Adepo) in a quiet neighborhood in the United States. The father of the family must work hard to support his family, after his dream of being a professional baseball player is frustrated because he is a person of color. But, more trouble comes when a football recruiter wants to offer his son a sports scholarship.

‘Doubt’ (2008)

‘Doubt’ tells the story of sister James (Amy Adams), who begins to suspect the attitudes of the charismatic father Flyyn (Philip Seymour Hoffman), especially in children. In this film, Viola Davis plays Mrs. Miller, the mother of a child who is being bullied.

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (2020)

An autobiographical film about the mother of the blues, Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). The story focuses on the strained relationship between the singer and her agent and producer, who wants to control her every move. The actress shares roles with Chawick Bosemanwho plays Levee, a trumpeter who wants to revolutionize the music industry.

‘Lilac & Eve’ (2020)

Lila and Eve are two mothers, played by Viola Davis Y Jennifer Lopez respectively, who are devastated by the murder of their children. Lila, to get over her loss, joins a support group. There she meets Eve, who convinces Lila to find the person responsible for her son’s death. As the plot unfolds, Lila grows suspicious of Eve and her true identity.