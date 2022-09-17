Viola Davis the unpredictable axis in “The Woman King”

have to Viola Davis leading the cast of “The Woman King”, a feature film by sony pictures which premiered this week in theaters in Puerto Rico, is your best resource. As in the rest of her eclectic filmography, the actress manages to be the dramatic, unpredictable and fascinating axis of all her scenes. Still, the film aspires to something more complex than being a vehicle for Davis’s talents.

This is evident in the scale of the plot. The film seeks to dazzle the viewer by dramatizing events in the history of Africa in the 18th century that have never been seen on the big screen. Dana Stevens’ script places the audience at the center of a civil war, where the monarchy of Dahomey refuses to participate in the slave trade from Africa to the Americas. Her tactical defense against attacks from assuming this stance is a squad of female warriors known as the Agoije. Davis plays Nanisca, his general.

One of the most interesting things about the film is that its central plot is not the traditional journey of the hero. That’s up to the character of Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an orphan who would rather go to war than get caught up in a marriage transaction. The script uses Nanisca as a starting point to explore how someone like her and her army can exist in a society that continues to traffic in the conventions of patriarchy. While Nawi trains, the audience can appreciate the brotherhood and sacrifice that drives the ferocity of the Agoije in all their facets of life.

How the stories of these two women intertwine results in a historical epic that justifies and makes the most of its battle sequences, but boxes the protagonists into hackneyed melodramatic conventions. The richness of the audiovisual proposal of the director Gina Prince-Bythewood cannot do anything with the simplicity of the premise of the script. Before being able to connect with all her power, each woman has to face a trauma. Nanisca’s is tied to her past, while Nawi’s points toward having the possibility of a fully lived future.

To say that Davis deserves better than this is not entirely true. The production value of “The Woman King” is second to none and its plot packs a visceral dramatic pulse. What is frustrating is that all this is facilitated around a forced dramatic turn that collides with the level of veracity of the interpretations of Viola Davis and the rest of the cast.