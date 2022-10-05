Viola Davis, “The Woman King”, in crucial battle for the box office

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis said the future of big-budget black female cinema in Hollywood is at stake.or with the premiere this weekend of the epic film “La Mujer Rey”, in which she plays an African warrior.

Speaking to AFP, Davis said Wednesday that he feels intense pressure and found emotionsfor he knows that his performance in this film will be judged in a way that films with white directors and casts are not.

“First of all, the film must make money. And I feel conflicted about it, because we only have one or two opportunities.”

“If it doesn’t make money, then that means above all that the black woman, that a dark-skinned woman can’t lead the world box office?

“And it’s over. Period. And now, they use data for that, because ‘The Woman King’ did a, b or c. And that’s what makes me conflict.”

“Because it’s just not true. We don’t do that with white films. Just no. If a movie fails, you make another movie and you make another movie just like it.”

“The King Woman”, by Sony Pictures, which tells the story of the warrior women of Dahomey -today Benin- in the 19th century, it is in many ways a leap into the unknown for a major Hollywood studio.

With black director Gina Prince-Bythewood and a majority black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 theaters with a budget of about 100 million dollars, including marketing operations.

Davis, the only African-American woman to win an Oscar, of an Emmy and a Tony, it took six years to make this film a reality, with studios and producers reluctant to take the risk.

– “Prove it” –

Davis plays veteran warrior Nanisca who trains a new generation who must defend themselves against a stronger rival kingdom and European slavers.

The female army of the kingdom of Dahomey served as inspiration elite female fighters in the film “Black Panther,” which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

Davis also urged movie-loving audiences to demonstrate that films like “La Mujer Rey” can be successful without being part of a superhero franchise.

“We’re all in this together, right? We know we need each other. We know that we are all committed to inclusion and diversity,” said the actress.

“So if you can spend your money to see ‘Avatar’; if you can spend your money to see ‘Titanic’then you can also spend it to see ‘The King Woman,'” he added.

“Because that’s the thing. It’s not even about being run by a black woman, the cultural meaning of that; but that it is a very entertaining film”.

“And if we are indeed the same, I dare you to prove it,” Davis added.

– “They won’t see us” –

The film has already received positive reviews. following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Variety called it a “compelling display of black power” with Davis in his “fiercest role yet”.

But, Davis clarifies, the scenes of strong battles sparked criticism and misogyny among the black community.

“Even in the black community you have people saying: ‘Ah, these dark-skinned women, why do they have to be so masculine? Why can’t they look prettier? Why can’t it be a romantic comedy?'” she pointed out.

“Well guess what, if this movie doesn’t make any money on September 16, and by the way I am 150% sure that it will; but if you don’t, then guess what: they won’t see us at all,” she added. “That’s the truth. I wish it was different.”