Viola Davis to play the villain in The Hunger Games prequel

The Hunger Games (The Hunger Games) became a true phenomenon in both cinema and literature. Now, news of the production of a prequel arrives, as Viola Davis joins the cast of the title officially called The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Viola Davis will be in charge of giving life to the Dr. Volumnia Gaul, villain and creator of the tenth edition of the famous ‘Hunger Games’ franchise.

“Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow’s insight as a political operator is developed in large part from his experiences with her as the most important figure in the games,” said director Lawrence Jacobson. “From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to each role.(…) We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role.

Davis will be part of the cast along with other characters such as Tom Blyth —who will be the young Coriolanus Snow—, Rachel Zegler —the Lucy Gray Baird tribute from District 12—, Josh Andrés Rivera, Peter Dinklage and Hunter Schafer —who will be Tigris Snow, Coriolanus Snow’s cousin and confidante. Francis Lawrence, director of all three successful Hunger Games films, returns for the prequel.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023 and at the moment we only know a teaser.

