Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama for ‘The First Lady’

when we found out that Viola Davis would give life to Michelle Obama, one of the most popular first ladies of recent times, we couldn’t help but jump with emotion because we know that the great talent of the 56-year-old actress would flood the screen with vitality and energy.

Now that the first images of Viola Davis as the wife of the former president of the United States Barack Obama and we can not stop counting the seconds to see this promising series.

What is ‘The First Lady’ about?

This new political miniseries from Showtimefocuses on the lives of three of the wives of some of the former rulers of the USA, such as eleanor roosevelt (who was first lady from 1933 to 1945) and Betty Ford (who was in the White House from 1974 to 1977). This new project written by the novelist Aaron Cooleyfocuses on the political and personal life of the women behind the power, and each episode will focus on the life of each of these outstanding women.

As for the episode Michelle Obama who was first lady from 2009 to 2017, focuses on her life in the White House and the challenges she faced with her husband and daughters Malia Ann and Sasha Obama.

Viola Davis and Michelle Obama have expressed their great admiration for each other on multiple occasions. Facebook Viola Davis and Michelle Obama

Cast of the series ‘The First Lady’

This series produced by Viola Davis, will have a first class cast since it will have Gillian Anderson What eleanor roosevelt, michelle pfeiffer who will give life to Betty Ford, Dakota Fanning What Susan Ford, Kiefer Sutherland as the former president Franklin D Roosevelt and Aaron Eckhart who will play the former president Gerald Ford.