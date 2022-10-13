Viola Davis urges young women to use their voice: ‘Silence is oppressive’

Viola Davis has a message for the new generations, especially women: “Use your voice,” she said in an interview with the Mexican media The universal.

“Know that you have a voice, the power to change. They do not have to let other people decide what happens to their body, to their life, who tell them that they are less, that they have no value because ‘they are not pretty for us’, that in a certain way erases them and does not see them. You guys see each other,” assured the outstanding 57-year-old actress.

Viola Davis won a Primetime Emmy for her performance on the series ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ in 2015. (Rich Furry)

The actress is the protagonist of the film. The Woman King (the king woman), which is about the warrior unit of women known as Agojie, charged with protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. In the film, the star plays General Nanisca.

The film is a black women’s story with a diverse cast that is still hard to find in entertainment today. Aware that just as there are projects like this, there is also racism in society, the actress shares a few words for the public:

“I have read the phrase: ‘once you free yourself, your job is to free others’, that is your job even as women and if you subscribe to the narrative then you subscribe to the narrative that you have no voice and no power and the silence is an oppressor”, he adds.

In the film, which is showing in theaters in Costa Rica, the character of Viola (Nanisca) is the one who trains the next generation of recruits for the battle against the enemies of the African kingdom, in 1823 (Dahomey fell in 1862 when the war with France led to colonization), during the rule of King Ghezo (John Boyega).

The Davis character did not exist in reality but is an amalgamation of Agojie generals.

To the winner of the Oscar Award (for her work in fences) is accompanied by actresses Thuso Mbedu (Nawi, a new recruit), Sheila Atim (as Amenza, Nanusca’s best friend), Lashana Lynch (as Lieutenant Izogie), among others.

Davis applauds that films like these, with female leads, shine in Hollywood.

For Viola Davis, there is an overriding message in the story about one of the first all-female warrior units in history: “That is her gift to the women of the 21st century, to find her warrior fuel, to change the narrative.”

Davis believes that films that are different like The Woman King, with an all-female lead cast, terrifies Hollywood but is succinct: “That’s not my problem, it doesn’t terrify me, it looks right to me, it looks like my life. It’s something I always knew we were capable of and I understand that from now until God takes me, that’s my narrative.”

For the film, the actresses received training in weapons, martial arts and combat, in addition to running for the scenes that required it. Their discipline even left them scarred during filming, as Thuso explains:

“It looks real and painful because it was real and painful.”