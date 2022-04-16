Viola Davis was rejected for not being “beautiful enough” but she left everyone silent – ​​Metro Puerto Rico

Viola Davis is one of the best actresses that Hollywood has today, however, it seems that some were more concerned with finding flaws in his physical appearance that closed doors on him.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” star confessed in her memoir “Finding Me” that his physique has been a constant topic of debate and it is that since she was a child, they have called her “ugly”. She also revealed that Juliard University wanted to “erase” all traces of her “blackness.” “How the hell do I do that? And more importantly, WHY?!!!” she expressed.

Viola Davis (David Lee/AP)

Davis was always very limited in her beginnings in Hollywood where they used to give her dramatic roles as a woman addicted to drugs. In an interview with The New York Times, the actress also said that the casting directors thought that she was “too dark” and “not classically beautiful” enough to star in a romantic movie.

This led to many doors being closed to her and her not having the opportunity to have a leading role.

The Oscar winner was not silent and responded by saying that she would no longer allow such a harsh statement to characterize or ‘erase’ her, as it could have done in the past. He further added that beauty is a subjective concept.

Viola Davis

“I have heard that statement all my life. Being a dark-skinned black woman, you hear it from the moment you come out of the womb. Classically, not beautiful is a fancy term to say ugly and denounce you, erase you.”

The actress was rejected many times but was the first choice for producer Shonda Rhimes to star in “How to Get Away With Murder”.

Rhimes told The New York Times that she thought Davis would turn down the offer so she was prepared to push him further.

Viola Davis

The series led Davis to win a Primetime Emmy Award out of her 5 nominations for her role as Annalize Keating, in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Viola has won up to 6 awards from the Actors Guild both in film, television and theater, making her the most awarded African-American actress of said awards.

The actress won a Golden Globe award of 6 nominations for the leading role in the 2016 film, “Fences”. She was also the recipient of two tony awards for his roles in the plays “King Hedley II” and “Fences”.

For the tape “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”Davis gave herself completely to the skin of one of the first professional blues singers, with a free spirit and enigmatic sexuality.

Viola Davis

Considering how Davis prepared for the role and how he immersed himself in it, director George C. Wolfe told the portal den of geek: “She is such a smart and skilled actress with such a huge emotional reserve that she just brought this ferocity and clarity and understanding. Viola did a lot of research on Ma Rainey and the details about her, about her makeup, about her size. So she had that template to play with, combined with her truthfulness and her understanding of her as an artist, as a woman, as a black woman, all of those details.”

So with such a wide and recognized career, Viola has silenced all those who told her that she was not beautiful enough to have a leading role.