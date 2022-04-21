THE ANGELS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, has dressed Viola Davisthe renowned actress who currently plays Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series, The First Ladyfor the latest people magazine cover and the Deadline’s Contenders Television event held in Los Angeles on April 11.

Davis graces the cover of the latest issue of People, which hit newsstands April 15, with a long-sleeved collared silk blouse from LILYSILK on Azure. Crafted from 19 momme silk and spandex, this blouse features pleats at the back and a curved hem, which is ideal for tucking into jeans and pants, just like Davis did on his cover. At Deadline’s Contenders Television event, Davis wore a sos shirt from LILYSILK, the brand’s new iconic design that debuted in the Spring 2022 Collection, in Navy Pinstripe. Cut from 19 momme Charmeuse silk, this contemporary classic with its loose fit is a versatile addition to the modern woman’s wardrobe, adding an instant touch of sophistication with its shimmering sheen.

Davis is the first African-American actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, earning a wide range of accolades including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and two Tony Awards. Her body of work includes successful movies and television series such as Doubt, The Help, How to Get Away with Murder Y Fences.

“Viola Davis is a force in film and culture,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “We are honored to see her, as well as many other celebrities, for wearing LILYSILK and looking gorgeous. This inspires us to create more spectacular pieces for all LILYSILK fans.”

In recent months, LILYSILK has also been seen on various celebrities from Hollywoodincluded melissa rauch, Gwyneth Paltrow, meghan trainor, Nina Dobrev Y Lucy Hale.

LILYSILK is a world leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly and more sustainably, driven by its concern for its customers and the planet. For more information, visit lilysilk.com and follow to @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

