Viola Davis will be honored at the Cannes Film Festival with the Women in Motion Award

“His talent, hard work, choice of roles and the way he plays them have earned him the highest accolades in the film industry”underlines the statement.

He noted that Davis “is one of the few Hollywood personalities to have won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, four SAG Awards, and what Hollywood calls the Triple Crown of Acting: two Tony Awards, an Oscar, and an Emmy, for his performances.” roles in the stage play “King Hedley II,” in “Fences” and its notable film adaptation, and in the television series “How to Get Away with Murder.”

This record makes her the only African-American actress to have received so many nominations and awards for her roles on stage, television and film, she pointed out.

As a committed activist, Davis has repeatedly denounced the glaring lack of diversity in the film industry, whether in production, writing or directing, “which remains a very powerful brake on equality,” award organizers added.

Francois-Henri PinaultChairman and CEO of Kering; Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Film Festival; Y Thierry FremauxExecutive Director of the Cannes Film Festival, will present the award to Davis during the official Women in Motion dinner in Cannes on Sunday, May 22.

Past recipients of this award include jane fonda in 2015, Geena Davis Y susan sarandon in 2016, Isabelle Huppert in 2017, Patty Jenkins in 2018, gong li in 2019 and Salma Hayek in 2021.