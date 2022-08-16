Viola Davis will be the villain in ‘The Hunger Games’

Madrid — Ballad of songbirds and snakes (The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes), the prequel to The Hunger Games, continues to add names to its cast. The most recent is that of Oscar winner Viola Davis, who will play Volumnia Gaul, the film’s villain.

This has been announced by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, producer of the film, in statements collected by Screen Rant. “The Hunger Games films have always been acclaimed for their exceptional casting, and we are delighted to continue that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul,” said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate. “Her formidable and powerful presence of hers will add complexity and threat to this story,” he adds.

Volumnia Gaul will play the villain and director of the Games in Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023. In the Suzanne Collins novel on which the film is based, Gaul is a sadist and calculating character who helps young Coriolanus Snow become the tyrant leader of Panem in The Hunger Games, whose prequel is set several decades earlier.

Viola Davis, who will premiere her new film, La mujer rey, on October 14, won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role as Rose Maxson in Fences. Davis, the Afro-descendant performer with the highest number of Oscar nominations (the last one in 2021 for The Mother of Blues), has also recently played Amanda Waller in the DC Universe and Michelle Obama in the series The First Lady.

“Years before he becomes Panem’s tyrannical president, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope of his fading bloodline, a once-proud family that fell from grace in a post-war Capitol. . With the X Hunger Games looming imminent, young Snow is alarmed when he is appointed as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.

But after Lucy Gray commands Panem’s full attention by singing defiantly during the Harvest ceremony, Snow thinks she could turn the odds in her favor. Bringing together his flair for showmanship and his new political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will finally reveal who is a songbird and a serpent.”

In addition to Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul, Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents also stars Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Rachel Zegler (Gray Baird), Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), Laurel Marsden (Mayfair Lipp), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman), Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth), Ashley Liao (Clemensia Dovecote), and Mackenzie Lansing (Coral).