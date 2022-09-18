Viola Davis will be the villain of the prequel to The Hunger Games

After the success of the entire saga of The Hunger Games, it was clear that Lionsgate was not going to let one of its most powerful IPs get away. Therefore, after the release of his prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2020, a film adaptation was soon put into development. Thus, with a release date set for 2023, this prequel to The Hunger Games has been announcing the members of its cast, its latest member being nothing more and nothing less than Viola Davis.

And it has been revealed that the Oscar winner will play the villain of the film, more specifically Dr. Volumnia Gaul. In the novel, Volumnia Gaul is the main antagonist since she is a Chief Warden of the Tenth Hunger Games, that is, the one in charge of designing and supervising the game arenas for the Capitol. A role that in the Katniss Everdeen saga was first taken by Seneca Crane and later by Plutarch Heavensbee.

Viola Davis will be Volumnia Gaul in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

After the signing of Viola Davis, the film adds another star to a cast with big names like Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman or the young Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schafer. For that reason they have brought in a great actress like Viola Davis to play the villain. These were the statements of the director Francis Lawrence when revealing the news:

Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative, fearsome and formidable. Snow’s intelligence in politics is developed largely due to her experiences with her as the most important figure in The Games.

For those of you who aren’t too into this Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set many years before the events of Katniss’ revolution. In this story, the protagonist is a young Coriolanus Snow and his career as a mentor to the District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray. Both will form an alliance for their own benefit in this story of betrayal. This movie promises to be Lionsgate’s attempt to relaunch a successful franchise, especially after their failed attempts with Diverging Y Chaos Walking.

Well reader, do you want to see Viola Davis in the long-awaited prequel to The Hunger Games?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit theaters on November 17, 2023. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter