Viola Davis will be the villain of the prequel to The Hunger Games – Spoiler Time

Viola Davis (Suicide Squad, The First Lady) has joined the prequel to The Hunger Gamestitled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snaketo bring the villain to life.

In accordance with THR, Davis will interpret the Dr. Volumnia Gaulthe Chief Warden of the tenths The Hunger Games and the mastermind behind the arms division of the Capitol.

“The Dr. Gaul it is as cruel as it is creative and as fearsome as it is formidable. the intelligence of Snow as a political operator, he develops in large part thanks to his experiences with her as the most dominant figure in the games.said Francis Lawrencedirector of the tape, in a statement.

nina jacobsonthe film’s producer, added: “The Dr. Gaula brilliant and eccentric strategist, is instrumental in turning the young Coriolanus Snow in the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actress with the extraordinary range and presence of Viola to play this role fundamental”.

The cast also includes Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer Y Peter Dinklage.

Based on the homonymous novel by Susanne Collin of 2020, The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes follow Coriolanus Snow18, who is chosen to mentor a young woman from the district 12the future home of Katniss Everdeen.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit theaters next November 17, 2023.