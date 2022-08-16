Viola Davis will be the villain of the prequel to The Hunger Games

MADRID, 16 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents (The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes), the prequel to The Hunger Games, keep adding names to your cast. The most recent is the Oscar winner Viola Daviswho will play Volumnia Gaul, villain of the film.

This has been announced Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, producer of the film, in statements collected by Screen Rant. “The Hunger Games movies have always been acclaimed for their exceptional castingand we’re thrilled to continue that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul,” said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate. “Her formidable and powerful presence will add complexity and threats to this story“, Add.

Volumnia Gaul will be the villain and director of the Games in Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, which is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 17, 2023. In the Suzanne Collins novel on which the film is based, Gaul is a sadistic and calculating character who contributes to the young Coriolanus Snow becoming the tyrant leader of Panem showing The Hunger Games, whose prequel is set several decades earlier.

Viola Davis, who on October 14 will premiere his new film, The King Woman, won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role as Rose Maxson in Fences. Davis, the Afro-descendant performer with the highest number of Oscar nominations (the last in 2021 for The Mother of Blues), also She has recently played Amanda Waller in the DC Universe and Michelle Obama in the series The First Lady.

“Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow, 18, is the last hope of his bloodline, vanishing, a once-proud family that fell from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the Hunger Games X looming imminently, young Snow is alarmed when he is appointed as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.





But after Lucy Gray captures Panem’s full attention by singing defiantly during the Harvest ceremony., Snow thinks he could turn the odds in his favor. Combining his flair for showmanship and his new political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will finally reveal who is a songbird and a snake.“, reads the official synopsis of the film.

In addition to Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul, Ballad of songbirds and snakes also counts in its cast main with Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Rachel Zegler (Gray Baird), Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), Laurel Marsden (Mayfair Lipp), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman), Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth), Ashley Liao (Clemensia Dovecote) and Mackenzie Lansing (Coral).