Viola Davis will play one of the Dahomey Amazons

The actress viola davis will play a general of the Dahomey Amazonsa group of women warriors who defended a powerful West African kingdom for three centuries, a story that will be addressed in The Woman Kingfilm of Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The interpreter said in an interview with Vanity Fair that for his character he physically prepared himself with a four-hour-a-day, five-day-a-week workout involving weights, sprinting, martial arts, and weaponry practice.

Davis stated that she had never had a role like this before and that it was transformative for her.

“There is always a vision that you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of color, dark skin with a wide nose and big lips. I’m just going to keep saying it, those stories are extraordinarily limited.“, he commented.

Viola Davis said that what concerned him most about his participation in The Woman Kingwhich is scheduled for release in September 2022, was what history means for the people of African descent.

“The responsibility is really high,” he stressed.

Gina Prince-Bythewood stated that to carry out this film it took a long time to have a green light. “There are so many obstacles and the finish line keeps moving.”

Both the actress and the director recognized that few people know about the Amazons of Dahomey, and even they were unaware of them, since their references were that there were female warriors in Africa or the women who appeared in Black Pantherwhich were inspired by this story.

The Woman King expects to hit theaters on September 16 and, in addition to the Oscar winner, will feature the performance of John Boyega in the role of King Ghezo.