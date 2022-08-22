Viola Davis will play Volumnia Gaul, the villain of the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’

“Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents”, or by its English name ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’, the prequel to The Hunger Games, added one more actress to its cast. The most recent is that of the Oscar winner, Viola Davis, who will play Volumnia Gaul, the film’s villain.

“‘The Hunger Games’ films have always been acclaimed for their exceptional casting, and we are delighted to continue that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul,” said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate. “Her formidable and powerful presence of hers will add complexity and threats to this story,” adds the film’s producer.

About Viola Davis



Volumnia Gaul will be the villain and director of the Games in ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’which is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023. In the Suzanne Collins novel on which the film is based, Gaul is a sadistic and calculating character who helps young Coriolanus Snow become the leading tyrant of Panem showing The Hunger Games, whose prequel is set several decades earlier.

Viola Davis, who will premiere her new film, “The King Woman” on October 14, won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role as Rose Maxson in Fences. Davis, the Afro-descendant performer with the highest number of Oscar nominations (the last one in 2021 for The Mother of Blues), has also recently played Amanda Waller in the DC Universe and Michelle Obama in the series The First Lady.

Synopsis for the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’

“Years before he becomes Panem’s tyrannical president, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope of his fading bloodline, a once-proud family fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the Hunger Games X looming imminently, young Snow is alarmed when he is appointed as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray captures all of Panem’s attention singing with Defiant attitude during the Harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he could turn the odds in his favor.Bringing together their flair for showmanship and their newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will finally reveal who is a songbird. and a snake”, reads the official synopsis of the film.

In addition to Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul, Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents also stars Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Rachel Zegler (Gray Baird), Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), Laurel Marsden (Mayfair Lipp ), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman), Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth), Ashley Liao (Clemensia Dovecote), and Mackenzie Lansing (Coral).

(With information from Europe Press)

