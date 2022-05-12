Viola Davis will receive award | Effect10

Cannes, May 11 (Who).- The American actress and producer Viola Davis will receive the 2022 Women In Motion Award, which is awarded within the framework of the Cannes Film Festival, in conjunction with Kering Group, a consortium that brings together various luxury brands . They made it known through a statement in which they highlighted her work “for her acting roles as well as for her commitment to the rights of women and minorities”, they said and described her as “one of the most popular American actresses and producers”. influential of his time.

“His talent, hard work, choice of roles and the way he plays them have earned him the highest recognition in the film industry,” the statement said. Davis is one of the few Hollywood personalities to have won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, four SAG Awards and what Hollywood calls the Triple Crown of Acting: two Tony Awards, an Oscar and an Emmy, for her roles in the stage play King Hedley II, in Fences and its notable film adaptation, and in the television series How to Get Away with Murder. This record makes her the only African-American actress to have received as many nominations and awards for her roles on stage, television and film. Davis currently appears on the Showtime series The First Lady, where she plays Michelle Obama. She recently published her autobiography, Finding Me, written during the pandemic, which recounts her childhood experiences in a disadvantaged environment in Saint Matthews, South Carolina. The book, which has quickly become a bestseller, also highlights the harassment and abuse faced by the most disadvantaged people.

As a committed activist, Davis has repeatedly denounced the glaring lack of diversity in the film industry, whether in production, writing or directing, “which remains a very powerful brake on equality,” award organizers added. François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering; Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Festival; and Thierry Frémaux, Executive Director of the Cannes Film Festival, will present the award to Davis during the official Women In Motion dinner in Cannes on Sunday, May 22. Previous recipients of this award include Jane Fonda in 2015, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 2016, Isabelle Huppert in 2017, Patty Jenkins in 2018, Gong Li in 2019, and Salma Hayek in 2021.